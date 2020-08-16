Patriots Release WR Quincy Adeboyejo

The New England Patriots have released wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo, according to the team.

Adeboyejo was on the roster bubble heading into padded practices this week, so his release doesn't come as a complete surprise, though it is odd considering they still had a couple roster spots open before they reached 80 players.

Adeboyejo entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie that was signed by the Baltimore Ravens in May of 2017. After being on the practice squad for a couple years, he was cut in July of 2019 and was signed by the New York Jets on Aug. 23 of 2019. His release from the Jets then helped make his way to New England's practice squad in November, and Adeboyejo signed a reserve/future contract with New England on Jan. 6. He has played in one game in his career and registered zero stats during that game.

The Patriots' wide receiver room now consists of Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, N'Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski, Damiere Byrd, Devin Ross, Will Hastings, Jeff Thomas and Isaiah Zuber.

On Friday Bill Belichick said he expects the Patriots to make a few more transactions during the next phase of training camp since the roster is currently under 80 players. With NFL teams now permitted to hold private workouts with free agents, one should expect the team to add a couple more players to their roster soon.