Report: Patriots to Release QB Cody Kessler

With the 2020 NFL Draft a little over three weeks away, the New England Patriots are removing one of their quarterbacks from their roster.

The Patriots are releasing quarterback Cody Kessler, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Kessler - a 2016 3rd round pick by the Browns - was signed by New England on Sept. 25 of last season, cut by the team on Oct. 15 and then re-signed with them on Oct. 28. After playing for the Browns, Jaguars and Patriots, Kessler will be seeking the fourth destination of his career now.

It's a bit surprising that Kessler is being released, but it makes sense when projecting what the Patriots could potentially do come the draft later this month. If the team intends on drafting a quarterback, then having Kessler - who is a long shot to be a starter, let alone a backup to the starter - on the roster is a waste of a spot. Releasing him now gives him plenty of time to sign with another team before training camp begins in July and leaves an extra spot for a rookie to come in and compete with Hoyer and Stidham.

New England is now left with former fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer as the only quarterbacks on the roster.