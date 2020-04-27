Report: Patriots Release DL Keionta Davis

After a flurry of roster moves following the 2020 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots have parted ways with a veteran.

New England has released defensive lineman Keionta Davis, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

After signing with the team as a rookie free agent in 2017, Davis made a minimal impact during his tenure with the Patriots. He played in six regular season games in 2018, have three starts and six total tackles. In August of 2019 he was placed on injured reserve and missed the entire season.

New England signed four undrafted free agents over the weekend: Auburn defensive end Nick Coe, Miami defensive end Trevon Hill, Louisiana Tech defensive tackle Courtney Wallace, and William & Mary defensive tackle Bill Murray. Davis is a player that New England's knows and understands what they will get from him in terms of production, which at this point isn't a whole lot. Because of that, they released him to free up room to add more young, unproven talent to their defensive line.