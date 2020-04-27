PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Patriots Release Safety Obi Melifonwu

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have released safety Obi Melifonwu, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Melifonwu joined the Patriots in 2018 after a failed one-year stint to start his career with the Raiders. In 2018, he appeared in two games for New England and recorded two tackles. Melifonwu was then designated to the Patriots' practice squad in September of last season and remained there for the entire season. 

The Patriots have a loaded safety room heading into the 2020 season. Even though they already had Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Terrence Brooks and Malik Gant on the roster, they signed Adrian Phillips and Cody Davis during free agency, and drafted Div. 2 standout Kyle Dugger in the 2020 Draft. There was very little room to keep everyone - including Melifonwu - on the roster, which is why Melifonwu - who was a second round pick in 2017 but has amounted to anything in the NFL - is the odd man out. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots’ 2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 Live Blog

An open thread that brings you the picks and analyses from Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

SI Draft Tracker

Patriots 2020 NFL Draft Open Thread/Live Blog

Covering all that happens on Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Could Patriots LB Josh Uche Be 'Second-Day Star' of 2020 NFL Draft?

Several evaluators have made the case that the Patriots got a steal on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft by moving up and selecting Michigan LB Josh Uche.

Devon Clements

Patriots' 2020 Draft Class Proves They're All in on QB Jarrett Stidham

New England all but confirmed they are riding with Jarrett Stidham for the near future.

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots Release DL Keionta Davis

New England releases Davis, who's been with the team since 2017.

Devon Clements

Grading Patriots’ 2020 Draft Class

How did SI grade the Patriots’ first draft of the post-Tom Brady era?

Devon Clements

by

Abrams24

Patriots Draft Wyoming LB Cassh Maluia in Sixth Round

New England add their third linebacker of the draft in the sixth round.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Gave Sizable Contracts to These Two UDFAs

New England gave unusually high contracts to these two undrafted free agents over the weekend.

Devon Clements

Here's Why Patriots Chose Justin Rohrwasser Over Other Kicker Prospects

The conditions Marshall's kicker played in factored heavily into the Patriots picking Rohrwasser in the fifth round.

Devon Clements

Patriots 2020 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

A way to compile all the undrafted free agents the Patriots sign following the 2020 draft.

Devon Clements