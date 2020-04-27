Report: Patriots Release Safety Obi Melifonwu

The New England Patriots have released safety Obi Melifonwu, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Melifonwu joined the Patriots in 2018 after a failed one-year stint to start his career with the Raiders. In 2018, he appeared in two games for New England and recorded two tackles. Melifonwu was then designated to the Patriots' practice squad in September of last season and remained there for the entire season.

The Patriots have a loaded safety room heading into the 2020 season. Even though they already had Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Terrence Brooks and Malik Gant on the roster, they signed Adrian Phillips and Cody Davis during free agency, and drafted Div. 2 standout Kyle Dugger in the 2020 Draft. There was very little room to keep everyone - including Melifonwu - on the roster, which is why Melifonwu - who was a second round pick in 2017 but has amounted to anything in the NFL - is the odd man out.