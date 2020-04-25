PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Patriots Draft Memphis Center Dustin Woodard in Seventh Round

Devon Clements

With the 230th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Memphis center Dustin Woodard. 

Woodard tied the Memphis school record for most starts by an offensive lineman, with 52 starts in his collegiate career. From 2016-2019, he switched from left guard, to right guard, to center, respectively, and logged 3,627 out of a possible 3,925 snaps during that time period. Having played so much across the offensive line is versatility that head coach Bill Belichick values in a player. 

The Patriots spent Day 3 of the draft stocking up on linemen. Their second pick of the night was Michigan guard Michael Onwenu. Their third selection was on Wake Forest offensive tackle Justin Herron. Their final selection of the evening added depth to the center position, which was currently thin because backup Ted Karras departed during free agency this offseason. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots’ 2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 Live Blog

An open thread that brings you the picks and analyses from Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

SI Draft Tracker

Patriots 2020 NFL Draft Open Thread/Live Blog

Covering all that happens on Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Patriots Draft Wyoming LB Cassh Maluia in Sixth Round

New England add their third linebacker of the draft in the sixth round.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

A Look at Patriots' 2020 Draft Class

A look at every player the New England Patriots selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

Patriots Draft Wake Forest OL Justin Herron in Sixth Round

The Patriots continue to add to their offensive line depth in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

Patriots Draft Michigan OL Michael Onwenu in Sixth Round

New England adds to their offensive line unit by trading up in 6th round.

Devon Clements

Patriots Draft Kicker Justin Rohrwasser in Fifth Round

New England selects a specialist to kick off their drafting on Day 3.

Devon Clements

Why Patriots Selected LB Anfernee Jennings in 3rd Round

The Patriots go defense on their third straight pick, snagging another versatile player in Anfernee Jennings.

Max McAuliffe

Patriots Trade Up, Select LB Josh Uche in 2nd Round

New England adds another edge rusher by trading back up into the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Patriots Earn Poor Grade From SI For Drafting Div. 2 Safety Kyle Dugger

New England selecting a Div. 2 safety with their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft did not receive positive grades from Sports Illustrated.

Devon Clements

by

OFD