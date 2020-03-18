Report: Patriots Sign DT Beau Allen to Two-Year, $8 Million Contract

The New England Patriots have signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Beau Allen to a two-year, $8 million contract, according to Sirius XM's NFL insider Adam Caplan.

The 2014 seventh round draft pick has been a rotational player dating back to his time with the Eagles, who drafted him. Last season, he played just 16% percent of the Buccaneers' defensive snaps (per Pro Sports Reference) and produced four tackles, two tackles for loss and a half a sack. That small sample size still earned him a 72.6 overall grade by PFF though. He earned that grade from his exceptional run defending ability.

With Danny Shelton signing with Lions early on Wednesday, New England was in need of another interior defensive lineman. Allen is added to a defensive tackle room that now includes Allen, Lawrence Guy, Byron Cowart and Adam Butler (RFA-tendered).