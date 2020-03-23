PatriotMaven
Report: Patriots Sign Safety Cody Davis

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have signed former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Cody Davis, according to ESPN insider Field Yates. 

At 30 year old, Davis is now a Patriot due to his abilities on special teams, which is where he does his damage during games. He seemingly replaces special teams standout Nate Ebner on the roster, who signed with the Giants last week. 

New England has now added wide receiver Damiere Byrd, defensive tackle Beau Allen, fullback Danny Vitale, safety Adrian Phillips, quarterback Brian Hoyer, and linebacker Brandon Copeland to the roster since free agency began last Wednesday. They've lost Tom Brady, Kyle Van Noy, Ebner, Jamie Collins, Danny Shelton, Elandon Roberts and Ted Karras during that same timeframe. 

