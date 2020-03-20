PatriotMaven
Report: Patriots Sign Fullback Danny Vitale

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have signed former Green Bay Packers fullback Danny Vitale, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

At 6-foot, 239lbs, Vitale is entering his fifth year in the NFL, having played his first two seasons with the Browns and the last two in Green Bay. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He was ranked as PFF's 10th-best fullback amongst qualified players last season, but ranked 20th overall amongst all fullbacks, even ones who did not earn a ranking in their grades. 

The signing of Vitale foreshadows a potential end to James Develin's career. The veteran suffered a neck injury in September of last year and was placed on injured reserve, missing the remainder of the season. At 31 years old, a neck injury is very serious and may have forced Develin away from football permanently. So, Vitale will be the man to fill a void that was filled by linebacker Elandon Roberts last season for New England. 

