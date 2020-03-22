PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Patriots Sign QB Brian Hoyer, LB Brandon Copeland

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have signed veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer and linebacker Brandon Copeland, according to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe:

Now that Tom Brady is a Buccaneer, the Patriots are exploring any and all possibilities at the quarterback position. One of their safest options is to bring back Hoyer, who has five years of experience in the Patriots' system. His most recent stint with them was 2017-2018. Last year, Hoyer signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Colts, who jumped on his services once Andrew Luck abruptly retired last summer. Indianapolis cut Hoyer on Saturday now that they've signed Philip Rivers and still have Jacoby Brissett on the roster. Hoyer will be in direct competition with Jarrett Stidham for the Patriots' starting QB job next season. 

As for New England's other signing: they are getting a run-defending linebacker in Copeland. The Patriots actually inquired about Copeland last offseason, but things fell through, per NESN. This past season Copeland had 27 tackles, five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. He was a rotational player for New York, playing just 31% of the defensive snaps in 2019, per Pro Football Reference, and was in for a higher percentage of special teams plays (45%). He was ranked as PFF's 50-best linebacker last season. Copeland was listed as one of our top 5 options at LB during free agency for the Patriots. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big changes coming for the NFL Draft...

Devon Clements

Rob Gronkowski’s Appearance on SmackDown Highlights Weird Times We Are Facing

A WWE performance in an empty venue just isn't the same.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah_Weisberg

Here is a full-page ad that the Kraft family took of the Tampa Bay Times for this morning's issue, which thanked Tom Brady for his time in New England:

PatsFan6967

Detailing Adrian Phillips' Contract With Patriots

New England got younger and cheaper at safety by signing Adrian Phillips.

Devon Clements

Details Emerge About Free Agent Meeting Between Tom Brady, Buccaneers

"His preparation, as usual, was next level."

Devon Clements

David Andrews Opens Up About Dealing With Blot Clots

“...started coughing blood the first day we reported to training camp actually.”

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Article details the next steps for the Patriots.

Max McAuliffe

Brian Hoyer might make a great teacher to Stidham:

Max McAuliffe

Tom Brady Announces on Instagram He Has Signed With Buccaneers

It's officially official: Tom Brady is a Buccaneer.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Both Eric Ebron and Emmanuel Sanders were names the Patriots were frequently linked to before free agency started. After today, they are both gone.

Max McAuliffe