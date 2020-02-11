Patriots Sign DB Lenzy Pipkins

The New England Patriots have signed defensive back Lenzy Pipkins, according to the team.

Pipkins, a former un-drafted player out of Oklahoma State, has spent time with the Browns, Packers, Colts and Lions since entering the league in 2017. He most recently appeared in two games during the 2018 season with Detroit, but was waived during that season and finished out the 2018 campaign on Cleveland's practice squad. The 6-foot, 193-pounder did not play football in 2019. Pipkins has recorded 11 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defended in his career.

It is still unknown what his contract details are with New England.