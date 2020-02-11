PatriotMaven
Patriots Sign DB Lenzy Pipkins

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have signed defensive back Lenzy Pipkins, according to the team. 

Pipkins, a former un-drafted player out of Oklahoma State, has spent time with the Browns, Packers, Colts and Lions since entering the league in 2017. He most recently appeared in two games during the 2018 season with Detroit, but was waived during that season and finished out the 2018 campaign on Cleveland's practice squad. The 6-foot, 193-pounder did not play football in 2019. Pipkins has recorded 11 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defended in his career. 

It is still unknown what his contract details are with New England. 

Ask Your PatriotMaven Mailbag Questions Right Here | February 10, 2020

Here's you opportunity to ask the Patriots Maven your Patriots-related questions in our newly-added mailbag segment!

Devon Clements

by

Elnadador

PatriotMaven Scouting Profile: Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson, a tall target with strong hands might be just what the Patriots need to replace Josh Gordon and get going in the red zone.

Max McAuliffe

Report: Robert Kraft Wants Tom Brady to Test Free Agency

A report on Monday says that Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants Tom Brady and Bill Belichick to test free agency. But his reasoning behind that thought may not be what you would expect.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Drew Bledsoe Says It Took 'Quite a While' for Him to Wear Super Bowl 36 Ring

Former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe admitted it took a while for him to wear his Super Bowl 36 without feeling a sense of resentment.

Devon Clements

Former Patriots Asst. Coach Pepper Johnson Fired After One XFL Game as DC

Former Patriots assistant coach Pepper Johnson was relieved from his coaching duties in the XFL after just one game.

Sarah Weisberg

Awesome piece by SI's own Connor Orr on how this offseason could play out for Tom Brady:

Devon Clements

Drew Bledsoe Believes Brady-Belichick Tension Fuels Tom Brady

Former Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe's comments during his E:60 documentary provoke some thought into what motivates Tom Brady to be the best possible version of himself on the football field.

Max McAuliffe

by

Sarah_Weisberg

PatriotMaven Scouting Profile: Brandon Aiyuk

Could the Patriots double-dip into the Arizona State receiver room by selecting Brandon Aiyuk one year after selecting N'Keal Harry?

Max McAuliffe

NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Might Have Interest in the Chargers, but Is the Feeling Mutual?

A recent report suggests the Chargers have interests at the quarterback position that do not include Tom Brady.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Are No. 1 in Strength of Schedule for 2020 Season

As if the going wasn't tough enough for the Patriots this offseason, they will also face the toughest schedule in the NFL for the 2020 season based on 2019's regular season records.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe