Report: Patriots Signing WR Marqise Lee to One-Year Deal

The New England Patriots are signing former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee to a one-year deal, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

On Monday, the Jaguars parted ways ways the 2014 second round pick after a failed stint in Jacksonville to begin his career. Lee had 174 receptions for 2,184 yards and eight touchdowns in five seasons with the Jaguars. 2019 marked his worst season to-date; he played in six total games (went on IR in late October) and caught three passes for 18 yards.

Adding Lee to the receiver room may shake up the Patriots' plans in the draft, which is set to begin later today. While they weren't expected to draft a pass-catcher in the first round, it would have made sense for them to grab one or two receivers in the mid-to-late rounds, especially since they have so many draft picks at those points in the draft. But with Lee in town now, the amount of players they may draft at the position can be sized down to just one, if one at all.

Before the signing, New England had $1.10 million in available cap space, according to Boston Sports Journal's Miguel Benzan. That amount is not enough to sign their draft picks, let alone a veteran free agent. So expect the Patriots to conduct a restructure or two of player's contracts to free up more cap space. Extending Joe Thuney or restructuring Stephon Gilmore or Dont'a Hightower's contracts could do the trick as well, depending on how much money New England is giving Lee for 2020.