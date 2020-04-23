PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Patriots Signing WR Marqise Lee to One-Year Deal

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots are signing former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee to a one-year deal, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter. 

On Monday, the Jaguars parted ways ways the 2014 second round pick after a failed stint in Jacksonville to begin his career. Lee had 174 receptions for 2,184 yards and eight touchdowns in five seasons with the Jaguars. 2019 marked his worst season to-date; he played in six total games (went on IR in late October) and caught three passes for 18 yards. 

Adding Lee to the receiver room may shake up the Patriots' plans in the draft, which is set to begin later today. While they weren't expected to draft a pass-catcher in the first round, it would have made sense for them to grab one or two receivers in the mid-to-late rounds, especially since they have so many draft picks at those points in the draft. But with Lee in town now, the amount of players they may draft at the position can be sized down to just one, if one at all. 

Before the signing, New England had $1.10 million in available cap space, according to Boston Sports Journal's Miguel Benzan. That amount is not enough to sign their draft picks, let alone a veteran free agent. So expect the Patriots to conduct a restructure or two of player's contracts to free up more cap space. Extending Joe Thuney or restructuring Stephon Gilmore or Dont'a Hightower's contracts could do the trick as well, depending on how much money New England is giving Lee for 2020. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tom Brady to NFL Teams: Wherever I Go, Gronk Goes

A report Wednesday morning made it clear that one of Tom Brady's demands if he were to sign with another team is that they also acquire Rob Gronkowski.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

While The Iron's Hot: Patriots Should Aggressively Pursue Trade For O.J. Howard

New England has shipped their tight end to the Buccaneers. Now Tampa Bay should return the favor.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

What Marqise Lee Brings to Table For Patriots

Why did the Patriots decide to sign veteran receiver Marqise Lee hours before the NFL Draft began?

Devon Clements

Betting Odds: Will Patriots Go Offense or Defense in 1st Round?

Vegas favors the Patriots selecting a defender, but doesn't count the idea of them going with offense at No. 23.

Devon Clements

Would Gronk Have Considered Staying With Patriots if Brady Was There? 'For Sure'

Rob Gronkowski may still be a Patriot if his old teammate had stuck around.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Enter Most Important Draft of Bill Belichick Era

The NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Devon Clements

What Do Brady, Gronk Departures Say About 'Patriot Way'?

Brady and Gronkowski's departures from New England highlight the difficult challenges NFL players face while wearing a Patriots uniform.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

SI Mock Draft: Insider Has Patriots Selecting TE in 1st Round

The MMQB's NFL insider has New England selecting this year's top TE prospect in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Draft Epenesa and Lewis in Lazar Mock Draft

Max McAuliffe

Dolphins Pass Tua's Physical

Max McAuliffe