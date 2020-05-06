PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Patriots Appear to Be Splitting Duties to Replace Dante Scarnecchia

Devon Clements

One of the biggest losses the New England Patriots suffered this offseason on the coaching staff was offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia. Scarnecchia will go down as one of the greatest offensive line coaches of all-time, which is why trying to fill the void left by him is almost impossible.

But the Patriots appear to be trying to do so with multiple coaches. 

During David Andrews' video conference on Tuesday, he was asked what it's like having the same core of guys on the offensive line returning this year, especially after losing Tom Brady and Scarnecchia. Here's what Andrews had to say:

"You know, Marcus [Cannon], Shaq [Mason], Joe [Thuney] – I've played a lot of football with them. I obviously didn't play much with Isaiah [Wynn] last year, but I played a lot of football with them," Andrews said. "A lot of those guys have played football [together], and now it's going into Isaiah's third year in the league. 

"And also, Cole Popovich and Carm [Carmen Bricillo], it's not like these are someone that they brought in and a lot of us haven't even met. These are guys that Cole's been there for a while and Carm's been there since last year. So, pretty much every one in the room right now, other than the rookies, have a relationship with those guys, are familiar with them, so I think that helps a lot having those guys that we've been around for a long time and have been in our system helps a lot because there's a lot of continuity there."

Based on Andrews' remarks, it sounds like assistant running backs coach Cole Popovich and Carmen Bricillo are leading the offensive line room this year. 2020 marks Bricillo's second season as a coach in the NFL, and prior to 2019 he spent nine years coaching the offensive line at Youngstown State. Popovich is entering his fourth season with the Patriots, and spent last season as the assistant running backs coach, but the previous three seasons as a coaching assistant. However, he does have experience coaching offensive linemen, as he did so at Minot State (2014-15), Fresno City College (2012-13) and Los Angeles Valley College (2011).  

Popovich could just be helping Bricillo transition to a larger role this offseason, which is why they are both leading the virtual offseason programs. However, if both of them were to continue being co-offensive line coaches for the 2020 season, it would make sense. Trying to replace Scarnecchia's talent as a coach with one person wouldn't be possible. But replacing him with two might be. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots Appear to Be Building an RPO-Proof Defense

The approach Bill Belichick has taken this offseason in retooling the defense would indicate he is building to stop teams that torched them last season.

Max McAuliffe

by

DevonClements

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Justin Herron

The Patriots selected Herron with the 195th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

Could Rashod Berry Be Switching Positions For Patriots? His Twitter Bio Said So

Berry looks like he will be moving to the opposite side of the football to start his NFL career.

Devon Clements

Report: Former Patriots College Scouting Director Monti Ossenfort Signs With Titans

New England's college scouting director signs with the Titans, who have a former Patriot as their head coach.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Bill Belichick Favored to Win Coach of the Year For 2020 Season

With Tom Brady gone, Bill Belichick has his biggest task in front of him. But oddsmakers believe he will figure it out.

Devon Clements

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Michael Onwenu

New England selected Onwenu with 182nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

Bill Belichick Shares Thoughts on the Late Don Shula

"Don Shula is one of the all-time great coaching figures and the standard for consistency and leadership in the NFL."

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Patriots Did Not Pursue QB Andy Dalton

Surprise, surprise. New England wasn't that interested in Dalton.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots' rookies ranked by their expected rookie year contributions

Max McAuliffe

Patriots ranked number eighth in power rankings

Max McAuliffe