Report: Patriots Trade 7th Rounder For Dolphins WR Isaiah Ford

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots were buyers at the trade deadline. 

The six-time Super Bowl champions sent a 2022 seventh-round pick to the divisional-rival Miami Dolphins in exchange for wide receiver Isaiah Ford, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and the Boston Globe's Jim McBride. 

Here is a scouting report on Ford by Sports Illustrated's All Dolphins reporter Alain Poupart:

Ford had 18 catches for 184 yards (10.1-yard average) in the first seven games this season, but has seen his role diminish in recent weeks. He averaged 19.7 snaps the past three games after playing an average of 41.5 snaps in the first four.

Ford had to persevere with the Dolphins after being a seventh-round pick in the 2017 draft.

After missing his entire rookie season with a leg injury, Ford bounced on and off the practice squad and the active roster the next two seasons before finally getting a legitimate chance late last season. Ford showed he belonged in the NFL in the final month of the 2019 season, catching 21 passes over the final four games. He had a career-high 92 receiving yards in the 22-21 loss against the Jets and had a career-high seven catches in the 27-24 season-ending victory against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Ford is a dependable receiver who will make the plays when he has the opportunity, but he also doesn't possess any skill that stands out. He might have a long NFL career because he's a good guy who'll do the right things and is serious about his craft, but his physical limitations likely will prevent him from ever becoming more than a role

With Julian Edelman being placed on injured reserve last weekend, the Patriots' receivers now on the 53-man roster are Ford, N'Keal Harry, Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski. They also have Isaiah Zuber, Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson on the practice squad.

