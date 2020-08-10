PatriotMaven
Patriots Trade For CB Michael Jackson

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have traded an undisclosed 2022 draft pick to the Detroit Lions in exchange for cornerback Michael Jackson, according to the team Sunday. 

Jackson entered the league as a 2019 fifth-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys. He's played his college ball at Miami. At 6-foot-1, 210 pounds Jackson began his rookie season on Dallas' practice squad before Detroit signed him to their 53-man roster. He played in one game last year as a Lion but did not record any stats. 

Jackson will likely be a practice squad body come September, if that. New England's cornerback room already consists of Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, J.C. Jackson and Joejuan Williams, so adding Jackson doesn't make a ton of sense in terms of immediate impact. 

The Patriots' roster now sits at 76 players. Since they want to enter camp with a total of 80 players maximum so they are able to practice as a single group, it wouldn't be surprising for them to make another acquisition or two before padded practices begin on Aug. 17. 

