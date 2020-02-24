PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

NFL Rumors: Patriots Exploring Pre-Draft Trade For Ravens TE Hayden Hurst

Devon Clements

Of the several options the New England Patriots have in order to acquire a talented tight end this offseason is trading for one. And according to one report on Monday, the Patriots are attempting to trade for one of the many talented tight ends on the Baltimore Ravens' roster. 

According to Eugene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union, the Patriots and Jaguars are exploring a pre-draft trade for Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst. Frenette said whether it happens will "depend on draft capital teams r willing to part with."

As a former first-round draft pick, Hurst's narrative in Baltimore hasn't quite gone as projected. Instead of being the no. 1 tight end for the Ravens, he has found himself as one of multiple tight ends the team uses, with Mark Andrews being the top target out of the bunch, which includes Hurst and Nick Boyle. Andrews was also drafted in 2018, but was selected two rounds later than Hurst. 

During his two years with Baltimore, Hurst has accumulated just 42 receptions for 512 yards and three touchdowns. 

If the Patriots end up in a bidding war with the Jaguars over Hurst, they could be in trouble. Why? Because Jacksonville has one that thing New England doesn't in 2020: a second-round draft pick. One has to think that a second-round pick would be the winning bid for a former first-round pick that has not reached expectations, albeit just two years into his career. If that's actually the case, then New England can't match that offer, simply because they do not have a second round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. There's the possibility that New England attempts to package a bunch of mid-round draft picks in a trade offer for Hurst, but that's not as appealing as a Day 2 selection. 

The information shared by Frenette shows how the Patriots are combing the entire NFL landscape for a tight end this offseason. If they can get Hurst, that would be a great move for a player that feels he has something to prove. But if they can't, it's time to go back to the drawing board. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Add Your PatriotMaven Mailbag Questions Right Here | Feb. 24, 2020

Now's your chance to ask PatriotMaven the latest questions you have about the New England Patriots.

Devon Clements

Let the Drama Unfold: The Patriots' Offseason Ramps Up This Week at the NFL Combine

New England's drama-filled offseason will ramp up and take shape this week when coaches, prospects and reporters meet in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine.

Devon Clements

Patriots Could Add Depth at Tight End by Dipping Into XFL Pool

A cheap, secondary option for the Patriots at the tight end position could come from the revamped XFL.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

PatriotMaven Scouting Profile: Adam Trautman

The Patriots should have their eye on this draft's most complete tight end and small-school prospect, Adam Trautman.

Max McAuliffe

**Cornerback Troy Pride Jr. Is About To Dominate The NFL Scouting Combine** Former Notre Dame cornerback **Troy Pride Jr.** had an outstanding performance at the Reese's Senior Bowl, putting him on…

Bryan Driskell

One Cheap Pass-Catching Option For Patriots is Off the Board

One former Patriot who was viewed as a free-agent for New England this offseason has re-upped with his current team, giving the Patriots one less option to work with.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots' Obi Melifonwu Makes PFF's All-Combine Team of the 2010s

A Patriots practice squad player finds himself amongst PFF's standouts from the NFL Combine over the past decade.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

**DE Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame - Combine Preview** Notre Dame DE **Julian Okwara** gets a lot of the hype, but it's actually **Khalid Kareem** who was the better all-around player the last two…

Bryan Driskell

5 Players Patriots Fans Should Watch at NFL Combine

Here are five players the Patriots could have their eyes on during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, which is why fans should watch them as well.

Max McAuliffe

Report: Antonio Brown's Grievance Against Patriots Has Not Yet Been Scheduled

There has been no scheduled date for the grievance hearing between Antonio Brown and the Patriots, which lowers the team's chances of getting it done before free agency begins.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe