LOOK: Patriots Unveil New Uniforms

The New England Patriots have unveiled their new uniforms, which are a re-tweak of uniforms we have seen in the past. The team has decided to make their color rush uniforms their primary uniforms going forward.

Here are the written details for the uniforms, which explains the small tweaks made to their now-designated home jerseys, and the new, crisp look for their away jerseys.

Starting this season, the 2020 blue home uniforms are mostly identical to the "Color Rush" uniforms, with small tweaks made to the fonts on both the numbers and nameplates and red, white, and blue color-blocked socks making their debut. The navy-on-navy combination is then complete with bold red and white stripes on the pants and the sleeves, where the Patriots' "Flying Elvis" logo is featured prominently. While the home uniform is largely the same as the "Color Rush" design, the Patriots will have an entirely new look for away trips. The white road jerseys have gotten a fresh upgrade to match their blue siblings. The blue pants will remain the same for both uniforms, but the away jersey is now complementary to the home with strong red and blue stripes on the shoulders and blue numbers outlined in silver and red.

Jen Ferron - the CMO of Kraft Sports and Entertainment - explained why the organization decided to make the changes - which have been discussed since 2018 - this year.

"As we started to think about the 2020 season and a new decade, we began to envision what we wanted our uniforms to reflect," Ferron said. "The success of the 'Color Rush' uniform that we've worn for the past couple of years had us thinking that we didn't need to make real substantive changes, rather we could make modest changes to our home uniform and then use a complementary version with those same aesthetics for our away uniform."

Many fans may be disappointed to see that New England did not bring back their old-school red uniforms. However, as the team states, league rules make it "impossible" to "wear the red throwbacks while respecting the integrity of that uniform."