PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Patriots Take QB Jordan Love in PFF's Post-Free Agency Mock Draft

Devon Clements

With Tom Brady now longer in New England, the Patriots have now shifted gears to the 2020 season with Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer and Cody Kessler battling it out for the starting job. However, there is still a possibility of them drafting a QB in this year's draft.

Because of the way free agency has played out over the first couple weeks it looks like the Patriots have a better chance of landing one of the top 4 QBs in the draft. Since the Redskins, Panthers, and Buccaneers signed talented quarterbacks in free agency, that puts the nail in the coffin for any of them drafting a QB in the first half of the first round, which gives New England a real shot of landing a top player at that position. 

That's why in PFF's post-free agency mock draft, they have the Patriots selecting Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the No. 23 overall pick. Here is what PFF had to say about New England taking a QB on Day 1:

If New England opted to take Love at that point in the draft, it would be a steal and a strong competitor for the starting QB job in Foxboro. Love has Patrick Mahomes-like ability, but his sporadic decision-making and lack of experience in the Patriots offense would land him on the bench in Year 1 in the NFL. Nevertheless, he would make a run for the No. 1 spot on the depth chart by flashing his ability during training camp and the preseason. 

But give Love a full year with Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels, and one has to salivate at the thought. 

All dreaming aside, if Love was available at No. 23, there's no guarantee New England would take him. The Patriots have holes to fill at linebacker, tight end and wide receiver, so selecting one of those position on Day 1 of the draft may be a more economical approach for a team that seems - from the outside - content with the QBs on their roster. However, selecting a player like Love would not be criticized. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Bill Belichick Nominated For Sports Emmy For Work on NFL 100 Show

Bill Belichick isn't just one of the best on the football field. He's now getting recognized for his work in front of the camera.

Devon Clements

Devin McCourty Said What We Needed to Hear About Jarrett Stidham

"I think the Stidhams are going to be in New England for a long time."

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots Don't Have 'Any Immediate Interest' in QB Cam Newton

Newton missed 14 games last season due to injury.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Report: Patriots 'Sniffed Around' Idea of Trading For QB Kyle Allen

Allen has a $675,000 cap hit for 2020.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

In depth breakdown on Jarrett Stidham by Evan Lazar:

Max McAuliffe

Article about the One Shell Rule and how we may see those red Patriots…

Max McAuliffe

That's one way to stay in shape during the offseason...

PatsFan6967

Tom Brady jerseys are for sale on the buccaneers website, and it looks…

Devon Clements

Analyzing Contract Details for New Patriots Signees

Looking at the contract details for some of the new Patriots signees.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: NFL Has Ordered All Teams To Shut Down Facilities Wednesday Evening

NFL teams must shut down their facilities at 6 p.m. local time.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe