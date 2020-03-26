Patriots Take QB Jordan Love in PFF's Post-Free Agency Mock Draft

With Tom Brady now longer in New England, the Patriots have now shifted gears to the 2020 season with Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer and Cody Kessler battling it out for the starting job. However, there is still a possibility of them drafting a QB in this year's draft.

Because of the way free agency has played out over the first couple weeks it looks like the Patriots have a better chance of landing one of the top 4 QBs in the draft. Since the Redskins, Panthers, and Buccaneers signed talented quarterbacks in free agency, that puts the nail in the coffin for any of them drafting a QB in the first half of the first round, which gives New England a real shot of landing a top player at that position.

That's why in PFF's post-free agency mock draft, they have the Patriots selecting Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the No. 23 overall pick. Here is what PFF had to say about New England taking a QB on Day 1:

"Drafting Love to New England makes sense for a couple of reasons. The first is that the Patriots’ current starter was an unheralded fourth-round pick who earned a middling 72.2 grade in last year’s preseason. The second is that Love is seen as a boom-or-bust prospect with all the tools to be an elite quarterback. Him busting would likely result in the Patriots becoming major players in the Trevor Lawrence/Justin Fields sweepstakes."

If New England opted to take Love at that point in the draft, it would be a steal and a strong competitor for the starting QB job in Foxboro. Love has Patrick Mahomes-like ability, but his sporadic decision-making and lack of experience in the Patriots offense would land him on the bench in Year 1 in the NFL. Nevertheless, he would make a run for the No. 1 spot on the depth chart by flashing his ability during training camp and the preseason.

But give Love a full year with Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels, and one has to salivate at the thought.

All dreaming aside, if Love was available at No. 23, there's no guarantee New England would take him. The Patriots have holes to fill at linebacker, tight end and wide receiver, so selecting one of those position on Day 1 of the draft may be a more economical approach for a team that seems - from the outside - content with the QBs on their roster. However, selecting a player like Love would not be criticized.