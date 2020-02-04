PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

PatriotMaven Scouting Profile: Quartney Davis

Max McAuliffe

Quartney Davis is a later round prospect that every New England Patriots fan should get to know. The Texas A&M Aggie has been undervalued due to some injury concerns and failing to meet higher expectations. However, he has all the tools to give the Patriots what they are looking for at the receiver position. 

The most concerning piece with Davis is his 2016 ACL tear. That might be one of the main things separating him from the consensus second tier receiver group with guys like KJ Hamler, Tee Higgins, Justin Jefferson, and Jalen Reagor. Aside from that, his lack of production (54 receptions, 616 yards, four touchdowns) is more so because of poor quarterback play. A change of scenery would help in that category for sure. 

Overall, Davis is a fundamentally-sound receiver with potential 4.3 speed. He runs the slant route better than anyone in the draft class and beats his defender off the line of scrimmage. Most of all, he showed impressive ability to consistently separate. A separation artist with 4.3 speed is exactly what New England needs to get their offense going. 

Let's take a further dive into Davis, who is a potential fourth-round steal:

Hands/tracking

- His hands are kind of a mixed bag. There is some good and some bad. 

- Davis showed a strong ability to high point the ball 

- Davis did struggle with some drops through his career and seemed to struggle with securing the ball into his frame.  

Speed and athleticism

- Look for Davis to run a 40-yard dash close to Andy Isabella's last year. Isabella ran a 4.31 in the combine and received lots of draft hype for it. Davis will probably be in a group with Jalen Reagor, Henry Ruggs, and KJ Hamler for the fastest guys at the combine. 

- Davis isn't really a jump-ball receiver, as he is generally so separated from his defender that he doesn't need to make contested catches or jump-ball catches. However, when he has to go up and gets it, he never really has a problem. He mantains nice body control. 

Size

- Davis is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver, which is pretty good for a pro. 

- His speed and size will matchup pretty well against slot corners. The inside game will be a place where he excels as his size-speed combo will help him excel off the slant route. 

Route-running and separation

- Davis could be one of the best route-runners in this entire class and he is a professor in creating separation. It all really stems from his strong understanding of fundamentals and proper receiver play. 

- He is also extremely refined, having very little wasted motion. His routes are nice and crisp. Clearly very practiced and worked on. None of those skills come overnight. 

- He can be a vertical threat along with a slot receiver. His speed and technique allows him to stack his routes, get by his defenders, and get back to his landmark to take his route vertical again. 

Smarts and awareness

- Davis has solid awareness and great, active eyes. He seems to keep notice of his defender's hips, which help him navigate through his routes and create separation. 

- His reaction time is very strong, which only speaks more to his awareness. This allows him to make nice cuts and stop on a dime, evade tacklers in space. 

Physicality

- By far, not even close, his worst trait. 

- Davis can really struggle with a defender up in his grill. While his footwork is extremely refined, his upper body work, like his hand fighting, is extremely limited and requires more attention. 

- Davis can eat zone coverage alive, but tight, press shuts him down often. An improvement in his stance would help him get more physical in press situations, which the fix is not too hard. Simply getting his hands off his knees and bringing his legs a little less spread apart would help get off the line quicker and get his hands up and ready to fight his guy. 

Blocking

- Davis never really showed evidence of being a strong blocker. He struggles with physicality. Naturally, he won't be the strongest run blocker. 

- He can develop a nice base and get in a defender's way. However, when it comes to the punch and getting hands on the guy, his blocking is rather ineffective. 

Production

Here is a big knock on him from lots of scouts. Injuries and poor quarterback play really tampered down his career stats. 

Screen Shot 2020-02-02 at 11.14.44 PM
Quartney Davis career stats, per Sports Reference

Many people expected a lot more from Davis, when in reality, a change of environment will really help him become more productive. Along with some healthy seasons. 

Film

wonderful route
This is an excellent fade route by Davis here. This is how coaches teach players to run the fade. Technique on display here. Also, he has proved to be a strong red zone threat, which could help New England a ton. 
slip
Nice route by Davis. He runs a very diverse route tree. Slips under a defender here for the touchdown. He has strong YAC ability. 
in traffic
Here is one of his slant routes. Davis catches it in traffic and uses his YAC ability and breakaway speed to make yet another house call. 

Fit

Davis would bring two things to the the Patriots that were certainly lacking last season: speed and separation. He looks to be extremely versatile, which would help the team as well. He might even be able to contribute on special teams. Davis would also seemingly be a solid contributor in the redzone, which is another area in which New England struggled last season. 

The way I see it, there are some flags for sure. The injuries are especially not encouraging and Davis' lack of physicality needs some work. Besides that, he might be everything the Patriots need and would not cost a lot of draft capital to find out if he truly is. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots Finish No. 7 in The MMQB's Final Power Rankings for 2019 Season

The Patriots rank as the 7th best team in the NFL in The MMQB's final power rankings of the 2019 season.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah_Weisberg

Patriots Have Strong Chance to Win Super Bowl LV, According to Betting Odds

The Patriots, despite being knocked out in the Wild-Card round this past season, are very much in the hunt to win Super Bowl LV based on the betting odds.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Report: Patriots LS Joe Cardona Underwent Offseason Shoulder Surgery

Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona reportedly underwent shoulder surgery "within the past few weeks."

Devon Clements

Here Are Former Patriots That Will Play in XFL's Inaugural Season

The revamped and relaunched XFL league is set to feature 10 former New England Patriots players.

Sarah Weisberg

Report: Patriots Willing to Give Tom Brady Excess of $30 million Per Year

The Patriots are reportedly willing to give quarterback Tom Brady $30+ million per year to stay in New England.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah_Weisberg

PatriotMaven Scouting Profile: Henry Ruggs III

The no. 1 guy on the Patriots' draft board this year should be Henry Ruggs III, the speedster receiver out of Alabama.

Max McAuliffe

by

Sarah_Weisberg

Raiders are front-runners to sign Brady if he chooses to leave New England: https://www.reviewjournal.com/sports/betting/raiders-favorites-to-sign-tom-brady-if-he-leaves-patriots-1950108/

Devon Clements

Tom Brady's Cryptic Photo Was for Hulu Super Bowl Ad

It appears that Tom Brady's cryptic photo last week was for a Hulu Super Bowl advertisement.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots-Related Super Bowl LIV Prop Bets

Here are some of the Patriots-related prop bets you can bet on for Super Bowl LIV.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Reports: Chargers, Raiders to Pursue Tom Brady During Free Agency

The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders are two teams that will reportedly pursue quarterback Tom Brady when he becomes a free agent this offseason.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe