Ranking Top Tight Ends in AFC East in 2020

Continuing on with our AFC East positional rankings, we now turn to the tight ends.

In 2020, the division will have a strong group of tight ends. With one newcomer that will top the depth chart in New England, two others that can build off their strong 2019 campaigns, and another that needs to prove he can return to his 2018 form, this group of TEs can prove this season that they are some of the best the league has to offer at their position.

Let's rank each of the tight ends that are projected to receive the most playing time with their respective teams in the AFC East.

4) Devin Asiasi, Patriots

Because he is a rookie and has not yet shown what he can do in the NFL, Asiasi finds himself in the bottom of this ranking. But that shouldn't be considered a knock on him. The UCLA product is projected to be the No. 1 tight end in New England's offense in 2020, which means he could be very productive in his rookie season.

Asiasi's soft hands and YAC ability will be a great combo for a Patriots offense that lacked a receiving threat at the tight end position last season and likely has a young quarterback running the unit in 2020. He can lineup anywhere and is also effective as a blocker, which means his opportunities to be on the football field during his first year in the NFL will be plentiful.

3) Dawson Knox, Bills

Even though he came out of the 2019 Draft as a third round draft choice and was pegged as a developmental pick, Knox showed he has what it takes to contribute immediately in Buffalo's offense last season. His stat line was anything spectacular (28 receptions, 388 yards, two touchdowns) but it was still good considering he only received more than four targets in a single game three times last year.

He will have to continue to fend off Tyler Kroft for playing time, but he proved he has what it takes to be a playmaker when given the opportunity, which should give him the nod early and often over Kroft next season. Unless a sophomore slump is on the way, Knox should be able to eclipse 500 receiving yards by being one of the most versatile chess pieces the Bills offense has in 2020.

2) Mike Gesicki, Dolphins

Gesicki took a big step forward in 2019 - which was his second season in the NFL - which makes his outlook for 2020 very bright. Last season, he recorded 51 receptions for 570 yards and five touchdowns, which is great production considering Ryan Fitzpatrick was the starter for most of last season in Miami, and he isn't known for peppering his tight ends with targets.

With Tua Tagovailoa projected to be the Week 1 starter for the Dolphins, Gesicki has the opportunity to become the rookie's favorite target early on in his career, which would result in another big step forward in Year 3 for the former Penn State tight end. If that happens, then Gesicki will become one the top tight ends in the NFL.

1) Chris Herndon, Jets

Herndon being No. 1 in this ranking has to do with his 2018 production, because, well, he didn't play last season. He played in just one game in 2019, which was in Week 10.

In 2018, which was Herndon's rookie year, he caught 39 passes for 502 yards and four touchdowns. He earned an overall PFF grade of 74.1, which, to put that number into perspective, was just behind former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (74.2). His pass-catching ability in the middle of the field and in the red zone along with his strong pass-blocking efforts mean he should pick right back up where he left off as the top tight end in the Jets offense and one of Sam Darnold's favorite targets in the passing game.

Herndon is one of the best TEs in the league when healthy, but he has to re-prove that after missing most of the 2019 season.