Report: Patriots Restructure RB Rex Burkhead’s Contract

Running back Rex Burkhead has agreed to rework the final year of his contract with the New England Patriots, which freed up just shy of $1 million in cap space for the team, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Tuesday.

Burkhead, who was scheduled to make a base salary of $2.5 million with $500K in roster bonuses, will now have a base salary of $1.05 million with $400K in roster bonuses. The restructuring does guarantee him $550K at signing and gives the Patriots $981,250 to work with in cap space.

New England still projects to be under the cap heading into 2020, with this move providing much-needed breathing room following the Cam Newton signing June 28.

Burkhead signed a three-year, $9.75 million contract with the Patriots during the 2018 offseason after racking up 518 yards and eight touchdowns from scrimmage in Foxboro on a one-year deal in 2017. In 31 games and eight starts since arriving in New England, Burkhead has accumulated 1,416 yards and 12 touchdowns from scrimmage while making just over $9.5 million.

The dynamic running back’s new cap hit of $2.925 million still ranks second in the Patriots’ backfield behind James White and just $300K ahead of Sony Michel.