PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Bill Murray

Devon Clements

  • Position: defensive tackle
  • Age: 22
  • Hometown: Millington, N.J.
  • College: William & Mary

Measurables

  • Height: 6-foot-4
  • Weight: 275 pounds
  • Arms: N/A
  • Hands: N/A

Combine Results

(Results from Pro Day, per TribeAthletics.com)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.93 seconds
  • Bench press: 30 reps
  • Vertical jump: 32 1/2 inches
  • Broad jump: 112 inches

The New England Patriots dipped into the FCS pool in undrafted free agency when they selected Bill Murray.

No, not the actor. This Bill Murray played for William & Mary, which is in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). As a three-year starter, Murray accumulated 143 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, six pass breakups, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also recorded 10 blocked kicks, which accounts for his impact on special teams as well. Murray was a two-time All-CAA selection who also earned All-America First Team accolades from Hero Sports last season. 

Murray dominated at William & Mary thanks to his incredible athleticism. His 4.93 40 time jumps off the screen when you see him chase down quarterbacks outside the pocket, and his explosiveness off the line helped him dominate interior linemen every time he took the field. In 2019, PFF graded five of his games, and in those games - which included a total of 202 snaps - he earned an 89.2 overall grade with and elite 91.1 run defense grade.

Murray has a chance to make the Patriots roster due to a lack of strong depth on the defensive interior. However, he will have to prove his worth on special teams this summer to make the 53-man roster come September. His odds are slim due to his undrafted status and coming from an FCS school, but his tremendous athleticism and special teams contributions could be his avenue to a roster spot. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots Running Backs Have Favorable Fantasy Playoff Schedule in 2020

Weeks 14-16 of the regular season provide a good avenue for success for New England's backfield in 2020.

Devon Clements

The incoming battle between Harris and Michel

Max McAuliffe

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Myles Bryant

Myles Bryant was signed by the Patriots following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: OT Yodny Cajuste Is 'Healthy and Ready to Go'

Cajuste will add much needed depth to the offensive tackle position for the Patriots.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Rashod Berry

Rashod Berry was signed by the Patriots following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Ranking Top Running Backs in AFC East in 2020

Who is the best ball-carrier in the AFC East and how do the Patriots' runningbacks stack up against the rest of the division?

Max McAuliffe

Here Are Dates, Times For Patriots' 2020 Preseason Schedule

The Patriots are slated to take on the Lions, Eagles, Panthers, and Giants this August.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Marqise Lee Ready for Comeback With Patriots

Despite injuries that have kept him off the field the last two seasons, Lee is optimistic about his future in New England.

Sarah Jacobs

by

Sarah Jacobs

Film Review: When Healthy, Marqise Lee Has Tools to Be Spark Plug for Patriots Offense

A film review on Marqise Lee to see what he can bring to the Patriots in 2020.

Kyle Garvin

by

MaxMcAuliffe

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Jake Burt

The Patriots signed Jake Burt following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe