New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Bill Murray

Position: defensive tackle

Age: 22

Hometown: Millington, N.J.

College: William & Mary

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 275 pounds

Arms: N/A

Hands: N/A

Combine Results

(Results from Pro Day, per TribeAthletics.com)

40-yard dash: 4.93 seconds

Bench press: 30 reps

Vertical jump: 32 1/2 inches

Broad jump: 112 inches

The New England Patriots dipped into the FCS pool in undrafted free agency when they selected Bill Murray.

No, not the actor. This Bill Murray played for William & Mary, which is in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). As a three-year starter, Murray accumulated 143 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, six pass breakups, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also recorded 10 blocked kicks, which accounts for his impact on special teams as well. Murray was a two-time All-CAA selection who also earned All-America First Team accolades from Hero Sports last season.

Murray dominated at William & Mary thanks to his incredible athleticism. His 4.93 40 time jumps off the screen when you see him chase down quarterbacks outside the pocket, and his explosiveness off the line helped him dominate interior linemen every time he took the field. In 2019, PFF graded five of his games, and in those games - which included a total of 202 snaps - he earned an 89.2 overall grade with and elite 91.1 run defense grade.

Murray has a chance to make the Patriots roster due to a lack of strong depth on the defensive interior. However, he will have to prove his worth on special teams this summer to make the 53-man roster come September. His odds are slim due to his undrafted status and coming from an FCS school, but his tremendous athleticism and special teams contributions could be his avenue to a roster spot.