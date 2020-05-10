New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Brian Lewerke

Position: quarterback

Age: 23

Hometown: Phoenix, AZ

College: Michigan State

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 213 pounds

Arms: 32 1/8 inches

Hands: 10 5/8 inches

Combine Results:

40-yard dash: 4.95 seconds

Vertical jump: 31.0 inches

Broad jump: 113.0 inches

3-cone drill: 7.14 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.4 seconds

The New England Patriots signed one of the most decorated passers in Michigan State program history in Brian Lewerke.

During his time as a Spartan, Lewerke had a total of 9,548 yards (8,293 passing, 1,255 rushing) - which is No. 1 in school history - and threw for 47 touchdowns and 32 interceptions in three seasons. He set the single-season record for total yards on offense in 2019 (3,442 yards, 3,079 passing, 363 rushing) while throwing for 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He received the MSU Downtown Coaches Club Award for most outstanding player on offense, and also was MSU’s candidate for the Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service," which highlights the level of character that Lewerke brings to the table.

Bur where Lewerke excels as a quarterback is downfield. In 2019 he completed 20-of-41 passes 20+ yards downfield, with six touchdowns and three interceptions. That earned him a passer rating of 103.9 and PFF grade 90.6 for throws in that range of the field.

Here are his PFF passing grades:

Passing grade: 68.9

Intermediate grade: 74.3

Deep grade: 90.6

No press grade: 77.7

pressure grade: 44.5

Unfortunately for Lewerke, throwing downfield is just about the only thing he excels at. He is a stereotypical pocket passer, having little ability to make plays with his feet. He too often misses easy throws, and also had 10+ fumbles in each of the past three seasons. 2019 season was his best season to-date, but he was only able to muster up an overall PFF grade of 68.4, mainly because of the aforementioned reasons.

Lewerke should be viewed as nothing more than a preseason arm for the Patriots. With Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer locks to make the roster, that leaves Lewerke and fellow undrafted rookie J'Mar Smith on the roster bubble. While there is a slight chance Smith could make the roster because of his great arm talent, he's more likely to be a practice squad player, if that. But Lewerke's chances of making the roster are about as thin as they come.