New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Isaiah Zuber

Devon Clements

  • Position: wide receiver
  • Age: 23
  • Hometown: Stone Mountain, GA
  • College: Mississippi State

Measurables

  • Height: 6-foot
  • Weight: 186 pounds
  • Arms: N/A
  • Hands: N/A

Combine Results

  • N/A

The New England Patriots didn't have a large sample size to work off of when they looked at wideout Isaiah Zuber's tape from the 2019 season. 

Zuber started his collegiate career at Kansas State. During his three seasons there, he accumulated 1,321 yards on 127 catches and 11 touchdowns. However, last year - which was his first season with Mississippi State after transferring there - he caught just 14 passes for 211 yards (15.1 YPC) and two touchdowns. 

The spot that Zuber would likely do his damage in the NFL is as a returner. In 2018, he led the Big 12 in punt return average, taking 10 punts for 178 yards (17.8 avg) and a touchdown. He also had 33 total kick returns in college, totaling 513 yards (15.8 avg). 

New England brought in several undrafted rookies this offseason that work out of the slot (i.e. Zuber, Sean Riley, Will Hastings). But based on overall production and ability, it's tough to imagine Zuber making the Patriots' 53-man roster come September. Hastings has a rapport with quarterback Jarrett Stidham because of their time together at Auburn, which will give him an immediate leg up when training camp begins this summer, so players like Zuber, who are competing in a crowded wide receiver room, will be trailing behind out of the gates in July. 

While Zuber's ability as a returner is intriguing, he would have to have a spectacular preseason as both a returner and receiver in order for him to make New England's regular season roster. 

