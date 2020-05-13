New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Sean Riley

Position: wide receiver

Age: 22

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

College: Syracuse

Measurables

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 185 pounds

Arms: N/A

Hands: N/A

Combine Results

(personal combine results, per Syracuse.com)

40-yard dash: 4.42 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 3.99 seconds

3-cone drill: 6.41 seconds

Sean Riley was one of the most productive all-round players in program history at Syracuse. During his four seasons with the Orangemen, he played in 49 of a possible 49 games, and accumulated 4,358 all-purpose yards (97 rushing, 1,265 receiving, 2,996 return) which was third all-time in program history. He was also first all-time in all-purpose yards per play (14.6).

His best season as a receiver out of the slot came in 2018, in which he caught 64 balls for 756 yards and three touchdowns. He then took a step back in 2019 - which may have been why he went undrafted - catching 36 passes for 275 yards and one score.

However, it's his ability as a return specialist that may have been why the Patriots scooped Riley up. Riley's 115 kickoff returns during his collegiate career ranked third all-time in the ACC, and his 2,433 kickoff return yards were seventh in ACC history. He led the nation in kickoff return yards as a freshman (1,095) and also holds the Syracuse and ACC record for most kickoff returns in a game (10 at Pittsburgh in 2016) and in a season (53 in 2016). It's also worth noting that he blocked two punts during his collegiate career.

While Riley's size may be a cause for concern when trying to project his production and durability in the NFL, he can prove at the very least he can make an NFL roster this summer if he can stand out as both a returner and pass-catcher. He will have to fight off both Will Hastings and Isaiah Zuber - who are both undrafted rookies signed by New England this offseason that have similar skill sets to Riley - in order to have a chance of making the roster. New England is undoubtedly trying to find the successor to Julian Edelman, which is why they brought in those three receivers to compete during training camp and the preseason.

While Riley's chances of making the Patriots' 53-man roster this season are thin, he fits a niche that the six-time Super Bowl champions are looking for, which should help his case.