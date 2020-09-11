SI.com
Injury Report: Gunner Olszewski Listed as Out for Patriots' Season Opener

Devon Clements

The final injury report of the week has been released by the New England Patriots, and two players are officially listed as "out" for the team's season opener against the Miami Dolphins Sunday. Those two players would be wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (foot), and offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste (knee), who was placed on injured reserve Thursday. 

Listed as questionable for Sunday's game are tight end Dalton Keene (neck), rookie linebacker Cassh Maluia (knee), wide receiver N'Keal Harry (shoulder), and defensive end Chase Winovich (shoulder). 

Olszewski was limited for a good portion of the practices this week and was listed on the injury report with a foot issue. His absence from the team's Week 1 game comes after a very strong showing in camp in which he looked like one of the best wide receivers on the roster. 

Stephon Gilmore, who was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report due to a hamstring injury, is not listed on Friday's injury report and appears to be a full go for the season opener. Julian Edelman, who also appeared on the injury report this week with a knee ailment, was removed from Friday's report. 

Without Olszewski in the lineup, the Patriots receiver room on Sunday will include Edelman, Harry, Damiere Byrd and Jakobi Meyers. New England also has Devin Ross, Isaiah Zuber, Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson on its practice squad, who could be promoted to the 53-man roster prior to kickoff. 

