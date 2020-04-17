SI 7-Round Mock Draft: Insider Chooses Draft Picks For Patriots

With the 2020 NFL Draft set to take place in under a week, the amount of mock drafts you will see put out on the internet will begin to dwindle. But they aren't done just yet.

SI.com released their latest mock draft on Friday, which is seven rounds, and done by insider Albert Breer, who has close ties to the Patriots organization. That's why there may be some weight behind who he chose for the six-time Super Bowl champions in his version of how this year's virtual draft could play out.

Let's take a look at who Breer chose for New England. It's worth noting that the Patriots made no trades during this mock draft, so they made selections with all 12 of their draft picks:

23. A.J. Epenesa, Iowa (EDGE)

87. Adam Trautman, Dayton (TE)

98. Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech (LB)

100. Van Jefferson, Florida (WR)

125. Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky (WR)

172. Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern (CB)

195. Jake Luton, Oregon State (QB)

204. Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati (TE)

212. Robert Windsor, Penn State (IDL)

213. Jordan Fuller, Ohio State (S)

230. Rodrigo Blakenship, Georgia (K)

241. Cole McDonald, Hawaii (QB)

As a player that seems to be the unanimous selection for the Patriots at No. 23 - at least for SI writers - Breer has A.J. Epenesa of Iowa going to New England. He makes plenty of sense there, as Epenesa is a versatile EDGE defender who draws comparisons to former Patriot Trey Flowers.

To fill some of the voids on the roster, Breer has the Patriots drafting tight ends Adam Trautman and Josiah Deguara at picks 87 and 204, respectively, and went with receivers Van Jefferson and Lynn Bowden Jr. with picks 100 and 125, respectively.

New England not only selected one quarterback, but two, grabbing Jake Luton and Cole McDonald. What's interesting is that their first selection at QB didn't come until the sixth round, which seems more Belichickean as opposed to them going with one in the first or early third round.

What was a little surprising is that Breer had the Patriots selecting just one linebacker - Jordyn Brooks - in this mock draft. At a position that lost Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts, linebacker seems like a position the Patriots will address multiple times during the draft. However, we know Belichick drafts based on value, so the value may have no been there to select anyone other than Brooks at LB.

Overall, Breer's version of how the draft will play out for the Patriots is very similar to what we've seen from SI.com's versions and PatriotMaven's versions. While there is no certainty that Breer's selections were based on what he's hearing or if they were just his own opinion, what we know is that Breer is much more informed then most people creating mock drafts. So take that for what it's worth.