PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Report: Matthew Slater Nearly Opted Out of 2020 Season, Decided to Play Instead

Devon Clements

While six New England Patriots players have already opted out of the 2020 season, there apparently was a seventh that nearly did the same. That would be special teams standout and captain, Matthew Slater. 

"One guy that almost opted out but decided not to is Matt Slater," NFL media's Mike Garafolo said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "We were chasing this yesterday, Ian Rapoport and I, because I was told that Slater was leaning towards opting out and Rapoport eventually tracked down Slater, who said 'no, it was a tough decision, but I will be playing.' So there you go, Patriots fans. A little glimmer of hope for you this year."

Slater's decision to play football may have had to do with his age. At 34 years old, if the Patriots captain decided to not play football this year, that may have been the last time he stepped on the football field as a player. 

This is good news for New England. After losing several key players to opt-outs, losing Slater would have meant yet another foundational piece of the franchise would have-not been in the locker room to begin the post-Tom Brady era.

Crisis averted. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Loss of Marcus Cannon Makes Patriots Offense Even More Unpredictable

With Marcus Cannon opting out of the 2020 season, it will be interesting to watch the quarterback battle unfold.

Sam Minton

by

OFD

Analysis: Patriots Finalize 2020 Coaching Staff

New England's coaching staff shifted around quite a bit this offseason.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Stephon Gilmore Earns Top 10 Honors in NFL Top 100

2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore was the only New England Patriot on the award list

Sam Connon

Opt-Outs Bring New Opportunities for Patriots Rookies

Now that key members of the Patriots are sidelined for the 2020 season, some of their rookies can take on roles that may have previously been unavailable to them.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Bleacher Report still favors Patriots to win AFC East after opt-outs

Max McAuliffe

NFL executives spreading conspiracies about Belichick and opt-outs

Max McAuliffe

by

Sarah Jacobs

Cam Newton Is Frontrunner for NFL's Comeback Player of the Year

Newton is seemingly in a battle with Ben Roethlisberger for the award.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Report: LB Dont'a Hightower Opts-Out of 2020 Season

Hightower is the fourth Patriot to opt out.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Report: S Patrick Chung Opts-Out of 2020 Season

Chung is the sixth Patriots player to do such.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Report: RT Marcus Cannon Opts-Out of 2020 Season

Cannon is the fourth Patriots player to opt out.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements