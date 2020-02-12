PatriotMaven
Report: Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham 'Definitely Improved' in Rookie Year

Devon Clements

One of the options the New England Patriots have if Tom Brady walks in free agency is to rip the "Band-Aid" off and plug in former fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham as their starting quarterback. As Brady's backup for the entirety of the 2019 season after beating out veteran Brian Hoyer for the job, Stidham got the opportunity in his rookie season to learn and grow behind the greatest quarterback in NFL history. 

But the biggest question surrounding Stidham this offseason: Is he ready to be a starter? 

While there was reports that surfaced during the end of the 2019 season that praised Stidham's progress in Year 1 of the NFL, Mike Giardi of NFL Network recently shared another update on the former Auburn Tiger which included his progress during his rookie season and where he stands in terms of his ability in the NFL.

"Checked in on Jarrett Stidham's season-long development with someone who knows," Giardi said on Twitter."'Great kid. Has worked hard. Definitely improved. Definitely made progress. Really never know how it will go until he has to play.'" 

While it was not exactly a ringing endorsement for Stidham, it was well-timed considering there's been plenty of talk about him potentially becoming the new face of the franchise in New England. 

Coming out of college, there was no doubt that Stidham had an NFL-caliber arm. But it was his inconsistency at the collegiate level that caused him to drop to the 4th round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Luckily for the Patriots, that was the perfect place for them to draft a developmental QB who could learn as Brady's backup and potentially be his successor in the future. 

While we have not yet seen him play a meaningful snap in the NFL, there are plenty of signs that point towards Stidham having success when he does get the chance to do such. The question that remains is how much success he will have when that time comes. 

