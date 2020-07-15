PatriotMaven
Report: Joe Thuney Expected to Play Under Franchise Tag

Devon Clements

New England Patriots offensive guard Joe Thuney is expected to play on the franchise tag for the 2020 season. 

Things are "all quiet" on the Joe Thuney front, according to NFL Media's Mike Giardi. The Patriots had until today to come to an agreement on a contract extension before Thuney had to play out the 2020 season on the franchise tag.

Now that Thuney is likely to play on the franchise tag (though the day is not over yet), the All-Pro guard will stick his $14.78 million cap hit to New England for 2020. 

If the team and Thuney do agree to an extension before the end of the day, that could help significantly reduce Thuney’s cap hit for this season. If that were to happen, New England could add onto their current $7.79 million in available cap space. 

NFL Rumors: Stephon Gilmore Part of Exclusive '99 Club' in Madden 21

In player rating leaks that recently surfaced online, Stephon Gilmore was one of five players that will have a 99 overall rating when the game is released.

Sam Minton

by

Sam Connon

Patriots Players Conduct Private Workout With Training Camp Around the Corner

Training camp is slated to begin on July 28.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

Patriots to Host 'About' 20 Percent Capacity at Gillette Stadium, Pending Approval

Face coverings will also be required by fans who attend the games.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Devin McCourty: We Need to Let Cam Newton Be Himself

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Devin McCourty talked about the signing of Cam Newton and what he brings to the team,

Sam Minton

Cam Newton Addresses 'Elephant in the Room' as He Seeks to Succeed Tom Brady

Newton knows he can bring something to the table that Brady couldn't.

Devon Clements

Patriots Voted as Least Trustworthy Front Office

Agents don't like dealing with Belichick. Can you blame them?

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

If You Just Want to Watch Football, McCourty Twins Think You Should Take 2020 Off

"Guys have a burning passion for change, and nothing will get in the way."

Devon Clements

Are Patriots a Dark Horse to Sign Jadeveon Clowney?

Gaining some extra cap space over the weekend could help the Patriots sign one of the league's top pass rushers.

Max McAuliffe

Devin, Jason McCourty Share Frustration, Concerns About 2020 Season

"As players, how do we decide what is best for us and our families when we don’t know what we’re walking into?"

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Joe Cardona weighs in on Washington name change

Max McAuliffe