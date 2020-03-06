PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Titans Believe They Have 'Pretty Good Chance' of Landing Tom Brady

Devon Clements

At this point in the offseason there's seem to be only one team that has the capability of giving Tom Brady everything he wants other than the New England Patriots: the Tennessee Titans. 

As a team who is head-coached by former Patriot Mike Vrabel, has a young, explosive offense and defense and a bright future, Tennessee should be considered a legitimate threat in the Tom Brady sweepstakes. And according to one ESPN insider, the Titans also feel like they have a "pretty good chance" of signing Brady this offseason. 

Here is what ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler had to say about Tennessee and Brady this morning on ESPN's "Get Up!". 

"I was told the Titans believe that they have a pretty good chance in a head-to-head match-up with the Patriots to land Tom Brady," he said. "I'm also told there is a mystery team, a third team that is in the mix." 

Fowler isn't necessarily telling us anything that is surprising. With all the offensive weapons they have and with $47 million to spend this offseason, there's plenty of reason to believe with the addition of Brady and some other added pieces the Titans could compete for a championship in 2020. Couple that with Brady teaming up with longtime friend Mike Vrabel, and it's hard to come up with many reasons why the 42-year-old QB wouldn't want to go to the Titans. 

What's also intriguing is that Fowler added that a third, mystery team is in the mix for Brady. Is it someone that has been rumored to be in the mix like the Raiders, 49ers, Chargers, or Buccaneers? Or is it another team that has not even been mentioned in rumorville? That wasn't made clear. 

With 12 days remaining until free agency opens up, it appears the Titans are the clear favorites outside of New England to sign the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback. And according to Fowler's report, Tennessee is well aware of their strong odds. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

I love the idea of trading for Goodwin. I don’t think he would be that hard to get.

Max McAuliffe

Peoples-Jones is not someone I have scouted very much but would be intrigued at the idea of drafting him. I know he certainly did not benefit from some poor QB play in college.

Max McAuliffe

QB Coach Jordan Palmer on Jarrett Stidham: 'I Think He is a Star'

"He's going to be a leader of New England for a long time, whenever that starts," Palmer said.

Devon Clements

Titans HC Mike Vrabel Explains FaceTiming Tom Brady, Julian Edelman

Mike Vrabel explains why he FaceTimed Tom Brady and Julian Edelman during their time at a Syracuse men's basketball game last week.

Devon Clements

NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick Believes Andy Dalton Has 'Untapped Potential'

The Patriots head coach reportedly believes he can get something out of Andy Dalton that no one else has.

Devon Clements

Bill Belichick to Receive Key to Annapolis at Navy Lacrosse Game

The longtime Navy fan will be honored on March 14.

Sarah Weisberg

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Professional Gambler Accused of Making Death Threats to Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman

A professional gambler is accused of making over 300 death threats through burner account to athletes and those close to them, which included Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Here Are Odds That Nick Foles is Traded to Patriots

SportsLine released their odds of which team Nick Foles will be traded to if the Jaguars decide to trade him.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Make sure to get your "Stay Tom: 2020" merchandise, courtesy of Julian Edelman:

Devon Clements

Conflicting Reports Surface Regarding Phone Call Between Tom Brady, Bill Belichick

An ESPN Insider said the conversation between Brady and Belichick was "business as usual".

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe