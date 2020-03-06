Report: Titans Believe They Have 'Pretty Good Chance' of Landing Tom Brady

At this point in the offseason there's seem to be only one team that has the capability of giving Tom Brady everything he wants other than the New England Patriots: the Tennessee Titans.

As a team who is head-coached by former Patriot Mike Vrabel, has a young, explosive offense and defense and a bright future, Tennessee should be considered a legitimate threat in the Tom Brady sweepstakes. And according to one ESPN insider, the Titans also feel like they have a "pretty good chance" of signing Brady this offseason.

Here is what ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler had to say about Tennessee and Brady this morning on ESPN's "Get Up!".

"I was told the Titans believe that they have a pretty good chance in a head-to-head match-up with the Patriots to land Tom Brady," he said. "I'm also told there is a mystery team, a third team that is in the mix."



Fowler isn't necessarily telling us anything that is surprising. With all the offensive weapons they have and with $47 million to spend this offseason, there's plenty of reason to believe with the addition of Brady and some other added pieces the Titans could compete for a championship in 2020. Couple that with Brady teaming up with longtime friend Mike Vrabel, and it's hard to come up with many reasons why the 42-year-old QB wouldn't want to go to the Titans.

What's also intriguing is that Fowler added that a third, mystery team is in the mix for Brady. Is it someone that has been rumored to be in the mix like the Raiders, 49ers, Chargers, or Buccaneers? Or is it another team that has not even been mentioned in rumorville? That wasn't made clear.

With 12 days remaining until free agency opens up, it appears the Titans are the clear favorites outside of New England to sign the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback. And according to Fowler's report, Tennessee is well aware of their strong odds.