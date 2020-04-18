Patriots Aren't Interested in TE Trey Burton...For Now

Just a matter of days before the 2020 NFL Draft began, a talented tight end was added to the free-agent pool. That tight end is Trey Burton, who had his six-year tenure in Chicago come to an end when the Bears released him on Friday, April 17.

Coming off a season in which Burton landed on injured reserve because of a calf injury, and then underwent hip surgery this offseason, the 28 year old is being released despite Chicago having to give him the $4 million he was guaranteed for this upcoming season. Releasing him saved them about $2.8 million ahead of the draft.

One team that is in desperate need of a tight end is the Patriots. With Matt LaCosse leading the depth chart at that position heading into the draft, it was anticipated that New England would draft one, possibly two players at tight end to create a competition this summer.

But what if they didn't need to do that?

Trey Burton could be the man for the job.

However, it was reported on Saturday that Burton becoming a Patriot would be a "long shot", according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe who was told by a source.

Despite Burton dealing with an injury-riddled 2019 season, his best season in the NFL came in 2018, which, if you've been counting, isn't that long ago. In that season - which was Matt Nagy's first season as the Bears head coach - Burton caught 54 passes for 569 yards and six touchdowns.

While New England may not have interest in Burton right now, that could change after April 25 depending on how the draft plays out for them. Heading into May the Patriots may still be looking for a tight end, so clearing up some cap space in order to sign Burton could be a possibility.

Adding a veteran with Burton's ability would be a great move for the six-time Super Bowl champions, even if it meant he was playing mentor to a young player while having a situational role in New England.