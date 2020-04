Patriots 2020 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

The 2020 NFL Draft may be over, but NFL teams aren't done acquiring talent.

Just minutes after the draft concluded Saturday night, teams began signing players that were un-drafted but still looking for a place to play in the league.

Here's a list - which will continue to be updated - of all the undrafted free agents New England has signed following the draft:

Will Hastings, WR, Auburn (via Tom Pelissero)

Isaiah Zuber, WR, Mississippi State (via Rob Demovsky)

J’Mar Smith, QB, Louisiana Tech (via Tom Pelissero)

Myles Bryant, CB, Washington (via Tom Pelissero)

Bill Murray, DT, William & Mary (via Tom Pelissero)

Sean Riley, WR, Syracuse (via Sean Riley)

J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona (via University of Arizona)

Kyahva Tezino, LB, San Diego State (via Kyahva Tezino)

Nick Coe, DE, Auburn via Matt Zenitz)

Courtney Wallace Jr, DT, Louisiana Tech (via Courtney Wallace Jr.)