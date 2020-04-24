Updated List of Patriots' Draft Picks After First Round of 2020 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots opted to not make a selection on Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft. They traded the 23rd overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for the 37th and 71st overall picks.

Bill Belichick seemingly felt he could get an equally talented player in the beginning of the second round as he could have in the first round, which falls in line with what many draft boards showed ahead of the draft. So the Patriots were able to trade back, gain more draft capital, and still have an opportunity to grab a player with a high grade in this year's draft class. That's a win for the six-time Super Bowl champions.

Let's take a look at where the Patriots stand in terms of selections for the remainder of the draft:

2nd Round: No. 37

3rd Round: No. 71, No. 87, No. 98, No. 100

4th Round: No. 125, No. 139

6th Round: No. 195, No. 204, No. 212, No. 213

7th Round: No. 230, No. 235

Now that New England has a second round pick - which they previously did not have - it may shift their game plan in terms of who they target. Based on their needs and who could be available when it's their turn to pick on Day 2, someone like Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet is an option, as he is the top prospect at that position this year and would fill a major need for the six-time Super Bowl champions.

The option also exists for them to select a quarterback in the second round, as it was reported that New England planned on spending a "premium" pick on a QB this year. With Jordan Love being taken by the Packers at the end of the first round, that leaves Washington's Jacob Eason, Georgia's Jake Fromm, and Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts as the next best QBs available.

With four picks in the third and sixth rounds each, Bill Belichick is likely not done conducting trades. Trading back into the second round or higher into the third round could be options if certain players of high value begin to fall on Day 2.