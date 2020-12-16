Wednesday's Week 15 Patriots Injury Report and What It Means

One Patriot that was injured in last Thursday's game isn't listed on today's injury report.

The first injury report of Week 15 is live for the New England Patriots.

LIMITED

DT Adam Butler (shoulder)

DL Byron Cowart (back)

OT Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle)

K Nick Folk (back)

DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder)

OL Justin Herron (ankle)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

WR Donte Moncrief (thigh)

WR Matthew Slater (knee)

RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep)

RB James White (foot)

One player that was surprisingly not listed on Wednesday's report is running back Damien Harris. The second-year back exited last Thursday's game late in the second half after injuring his back. The expectation was that he would pop on today's injury report, which is the first one since that game. However, that was not the case.

It also worth noting that wideout Julian Edelman, who has been on injured reserve since Nov. 1, returned to practice on Wednesday. That marks the beginning of the two-week window in which he can be activated from injured reserve. Outside linebacker Shilique Calhoun also returned to practice. He was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 14.

Keep an eye on this report throughout the week to see how it develops.