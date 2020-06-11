Tedy Bruschi Looking Forward to Defense-Focused Patriots

The Tom Brady Era in New England has come to a close, and there are many questions about what the offense will look like next season. The new-look Patriots may not be same offensively, but defensively they still look relatively strong. Despite losing key players like Kyle Van Noy Jamie Collins, and Danny Shelton, their first draft picks this year made it clear that Bill Belichick is focused on strengthening the defense.

Former Patriots linebacker, Tedy Bruschi recognized the move by his old coach and had good things to say to WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche about it.

“The shift with Tom being gone now is trying to make this a defense-dominated team. They’ll tell you what they feel by what they do,” Bruschi said. “So drafting those great young linebackers, I was excited to see that.”

With their first pick of the 2020 draft, the Patriots selected safety Kyle Dugger and then followed with two linebackers: Michigan’s Josh Uche and Alabama’s Anfernee Jennings.

“I can’t wait to watch Uche play, he’s a great young player,” Bruschi said. “Defense is going to have the lead the way and I think Bill knows that. I’m excited to watch them.”

An endorsement from a Patriots Hall of Famer and now well-respected analyst is never a bad thing entering your first year in the NFL.

In regards to the offense next season, Bruschi knows that the focus will be on second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham, should he get the starting job. Bruschi offered his two cents to the rookie for next season: “Just take care of the football,” Bruschi said.

He continued to advise the other members of the offense: “Offensive line, put the gumption on yourselves. Stidham is going to be fine, he has a great mentality. Having a little experience with Tom will help him realize it’s not Tom Brady he’s following, just a buddy of his that he has to come in and do the job. I think he has the right mentality to do that.”

Although the team looks much different without a few key players fans have grown to love over the years, namely Brady and Gronkowski, Bruschi knows from experience that Belichick will have an evolving relationship with the team.

“His view on the team is always going to be organic,” said Bruschi. “From the first day they have training camp, he’ll look at it and have his expectations. Those expectations may change over the first few weeks based on what he sees. That’s why it’s so great the way he coaches; ‘I thought they were going to be this type of group but I have to change my expectations and focus more on this area.’ He’ll figure that out after each day of watching this team — the new, young Patriots.”