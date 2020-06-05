PatriotMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

McCourty Twins Say Drew Brees' Comments Were 'a Disgrace'

Sarah Jacobs

On Wednesday during an interview with Yahoo finance, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees commented on kneeling during the national anthem next season, as protests continue in the wake of George Floyd’s death. 

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees said. He further explained that when he hears the national anthem or looks at the flag, he envisions his grandfathers fighting for the country in World War II.

“And is everything right with our country right now?” Brees asked. “No, it is not. We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart, is it shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution.”

This statement by one of the most widely respected players in the NFL prompted many responses from other athletes including the Devin and Jason McCourty, who have been addressing the social injustice in the country on their joint social media accounts, and their podcast, “Double Coverage.” The brothers responded to Brees' comments on their Twitter account, saying that what Brees said was a "disgrace."

“This is a disgrace! To speak about your grandfathers as if there weren’t black men fighting next to them. Those men later returned to a country that hated them. Don’t avoid the issue and try to make it about the flag or the military. Fight like your grandfathers for what’s right!”

The McCourty twins have spoken about the social injustices plaguing the country and shown their support for former New England Patriots defensive coordinator, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who released a powerful statement late last week in regards to the death of George Floyd.

Other players also took to Twitter to react to Brees’s statement: Richard Sherman, Jordan Howard, Josh Jacobs, and Jamal Adams. Malcolm Jenkins posted a video on Instagram criticizing Brees for how he reacted to the protests. Teammate Michael Thomas also reacted by Tweeting “He don’t know no better.”

Brees posted an apology on Thursday morning saying, “I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, the NFL community and everyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain that I have caused.”

He concluded his apology with: “I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening… and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen… For that, I am very sorry and I ask for your forgiveness.”

His full apology can be found on his Instagram page. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Might Have Joined Saints Had Drew Brees Retired

The former Patriots QB reportedly considered joining another NFC South team early in the offseason.

Devon Clements

Film Review: Adrian Phillips Can Be Impact Defender in More Ways Than One

Adrian Phillips could has the potential to be an impact defender for the Patriots in 2020.

Kyle Garvin

Another piece on heavy safety looks for the Patriots

Max McAuliffe

How Covid-19 could impact next year's salary cap for the Patriots

Max McAuliffe

Adrian Phillips Explains Smooth Transition to Patriots

Phillips signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Patriots this offseason.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Jason McCourty Ready to 'Uncomfortably' Discuss Social Unrest With Teammates

"I'm excited to see what a locker room will be like when you have 90 guys that are willing to care for one another and be able to make change together."

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

McCourty Twins Back Dolphins HC Brian Flores' Statement on George Floyd

"So, to see him be outspoken — and knowing him personally, he’s always been like that — to me was great to see."

Sarah Jacobs

Patriots Can't Hold Joint Practices During Training Camp

A new rule because of the pandemic prevents the Patriots and other teams in the league from holding joint practices this summer.

Devon Clements

3 Players That Should Take Big Leap in Year Two With Patriots

We take a look at three players in their second year with the team that could really take a huge step forward this season.

Max McAuliffe

What the expectations should be for Stidham and the Patriots

Max McAuliffe