Stephon Gilmore Says These 5 Receivers Are Toughest to Cover

Sarah Jacobs

The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore, shared who he thinks are the top five hardest receivers to cover in the game today during an episode of The Bakari Sellers Podcast. 

Gilmore’s list included Antonio Brown, Tyreek Hill "just because of his speed", Odell Beckham Jr., Michael Thomas, and Julio Jones, even though Gilmore has never matched up against him. 

Gilmore will be matched up against Hill during Week 4 of the season at the reigning Super Bowl champs’ home field.

It is interesting to note that Gilmore did not mention DeAndre Hopkins, who he had a disagreement with on Twitter last season. Hopkins was traded to the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, an opponent that the Patriots will see at the end of November this upcoming season. 

On the episode, Sellers also asked Gilmore who he thought the hardest wide receivers that he has ever had to cover we’re.

Gilmore replied: “Calvin Johnson. He didn’t cook me, but he was very tough. He’s huge. I’m like ‘this dude is huge and he can move like this. This is crazy.’”

At 6-foot-5 and coming in at 237 pounds, it makes sense that Johnson would be Gilmore's answer. Many players found it difficult to cover Megatron during his NFL career. 

Last season, Gilmore had a career high six interceptions which was tied for the first in the NFL. The first team All-Pro and 2020 Pro Bowl selected corner also led the league with 20 passes defended. 

Gilmore hasn't rested at the top this offseason. He has been practicing in South Carolina in preparation for the 2020-2021 season. 

