How Cancellation of 2020 Preseason Impacts Patriots

Fans know that the 2020 NFL season will look a lot different than past seasons. Now things are even more unique. The NFL has offered the NFLPA a deal that includes zero preseason games being played and a longer acclimation period during training camp, and a reduced roster size, which would go from 90 to 80, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dan Graziano.

These offers come on the heels of multiple prominent NFL players using social media to demand answers from the NFL on what things will look like when players report to camp. It appears as though the league answered the bell.

Players are entering a training camp unlike any they have seen before. Teams will likely be sectioned off in groups as organizations try to do their best to socially distance.

Of course with no preseason games there will be less wear and tear on players' bodies. Also, they will be practicing with just their team, so this limits the chance of the virus spreading compared to playing in preseason games against other teams or holding joint practices.

But there could also be some negative impacts. The preseason allows for players to get in game shape. It's hard to replicate a game in a practice setting.

Even though one of the drivers behind the players not wanting a preseason was to protect themselves, it could have the opposite effect. It will be interesting to see how many injuries occur in the first few weeks of the season as they begin to ramp up after an offseason that was held on a virtual landscape.

Also, this could have a great effect on rosters across the NFL including the New England Patriots. New England is known for its love of undrafted free agents. Fans have seen players such as Jonas Gray and Malcolm Butler rise to prominence in a short amount of time. The team currently has a 15-year streak of a UDFA making the active roster. Last season we saw Jakobi Meyers show off his skills in the preseason and earned himself a roster spot. The year before was J.C. Jackson. But if they were rookies in 2020, they might not have made the roster.

With no preseason it will be even harder for these types of players to gain roster spots. They will not have the opportunity to show their skills in a game setting. Tack on the fact that less players will be allowed to enter training camp because of reduced roster sizes, and it will be harder than ever for UDFAs to make an NFL roster this year.

The elimination of the preseason could also impact New England's quarterback competition.

If there was a preseason, second-year QB Jarrett Stidham would have had the opportunity to show his improvement from his rookie year. This would have been one of the very few games that the Patriots' coaching staff would have had to watch Stidham, as the only time he played a large amount of snaps in the NFL was during last year's preseason.

Now that he can't display his ability in August against an opponent, he may have to cough up his chance to win the starting job against Cam Newton.

Because there are no games, it will now come down to which quarterback grasps their playbook the best, and which one looks the best in practice. If that's the case, then one has to think the nod will be given to the 2015 MVP based on his experience and his ability as a thrower and runner. However, Stidham does still have the opportunity to win the starting job. His opportunity just got a bit tougher, though.