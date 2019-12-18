3 Patriots Selected to 2019 Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, linebacker Dont'a Hightower, and special teams standout and captain Matthew Slater have been selected to the AFC roster for the 2019 NFL Pro Bowl, according to the NFL and the Patriots.

Gilmore is having an All-Pro campaign this season, having started all 14 games for the Patriots, racking up 44 tackles, 18 passes defended, six interceptions, two pick-sixes, and one fumble recovery. He is undoubtedly the best cornerback in the league. This is the third Pro Bowl nomination of his career.

Hightower may have been the biggest surprise out of New England's Pro Bowl nominations. The 29-year-old has started 13 games this season and has recorded 60 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, one fumble recovery and one touchdown. This is is second Pro Bowl nomination.

Slater ends his one-year Pro Bowl drought, earning the 8th nomination of his career. He has broken the record for most special teams Pro Bowl nominations in NFL history. This season Slater has accounted for one touchdown, one blocked punt, one fumble recovery and multiple punts downed inside the opponents 20-yard line. The stat line doesn't do justice in telling how valuable the veteran has been to the Patriots' success this season.