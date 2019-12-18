PatriotMaven
3 Patriots Selected to 2019 Pro Bowl

Devon Clements

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, linebacker Dont'a Hightower, and special teams standout and captain Matthew Slater have been selected to the AFC roster for the 2019 NFL Pro Bowl, according to the NFL and the Patriots. 

Gilmore is having an All-Pro campaign this season, having started all 14 games for the Patriots, racking up 44 tackles, 18 passes defended, six interceptions, two pick-sixes, and one fumble recovery. He is undoubtedly the best cornerback in the league. This is the third Pro Bowl nomination of his career. 

Hightower may have been the biggest surprise out of New England's Pro Bowl nominations. The 29-year-old has started 13 games this season and has recorded 60 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, one fumble recovery and one touchdown. This is is second Pro Bowl nomination. 

Slater ends his one-year Pro Bowl drought, earning the 8th nomination of his career. He has broken the record for most special teams Pro Bowl nominations in NFL history. This season Slater has accounted for one touchdown, one blocked punt, one fumble recovery and multiple punts downed inside the opponents 20-yard line. The stat line doesn't do justice in telling how valuable the veteran has been to the Patriots' success this season. 

Julian Edelman's Knee Injury Raises Concerns As the Postseason Nears

Sarah Weisberg

Wide receiver Julian Edelman has been plagued with injuries all season; will his latest knee injury put the Patriots offense in danger?

Jonathan Jones Misses Tuesday's Patriots Practice

Devon Clements

New England has one of their shortest injury reports of the season to start Week 16.

Patriots Haven't Gotten Money's Worth From Mohamed Sanu. Should We Be Surprised?

Devon Clements

It's not about matching the value they gave up for Sanu. It's about getting in the ball park. And the Patriots haven't gotten that from their veteran receiver.

Where Patriots Stand in AFC Playoff Picture After Week 15

Devon Clements

A win over the Bengals last Sunday has the Patriots in good position with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Supervising Producer David Mondillo Releases Statement About Taping Scandal

Devon Clements

Mondillo released the statement following his suspension form the organization.

Patriots Offensive Report Card: Week 15

Mike Constantino

Handing out grades for the New England Patriots' most intriguing offensive performers vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Keys to a Patriots Victory Review: Week 15

BJ Shea

A review of how the Patriots fared in their keys to a victory laid out for them prior to their Week 15 win.

Patriots Offense Continues to Struggle, Defense Prevails During 34-13 Win Over Bengals

Devon Clements

Even though the Patriots offense didn't right the ship in Week 15, their elite defense bailed them out and locked up a playoff spot.

4 Patriots That Were Snubbed From 2019 Pro Bowl

Devon Clements

When a team is 11-3 and only three of their players are selected to the Pro Bowl, there were definitely some snubs.

Tom Brady Moves to 2nd All-Time in Career Passing Touchdowns

Devon Clements

Brady is now two touchdowns shy of tying Peyton Manning for no. 1 all-time.