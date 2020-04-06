7 Former Patriots Make Pro Football HOF All-Decade Team of 2010s

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's selection committee has released their All-Decade of the 2010s, which consists of 53 current and former players as well as two coaches.

Among the 53 players are former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, now-retired tight end Rob Gronkowski, cornerback Darrelle Revis, offensive lineman Logan Mankins, defensive end Chandler Jones, return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson and kicker Stephen Gostkowski. Brady was one of eight unanimous selections. New England's head coach Bill Belichick was one the two coaches selected to the team as well, the other being Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. Antonio Brown - who played one game for the Patriots last season - was also selected to the team.

Here is the complete All-Decade team of the 2010s:

OFFENSE

WR – Antonio Brown, Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones

TE – Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce

T – Jason Peters, Tyron Smith, Joe Saley, Joe Thomas

G – Jahri Evans, Logan Mankins, Zack Martin, Marshal Yanda

C – Alex Mack, Maurkice Pouncey

QB – Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

RB – Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson

Flex – Darren Sproles

DEFENSE

DE – Calais Campbell, Cameron Jordan, Julius Peppers, J.J. Watt

DT – Geno Atkins, Fletcher Cox, Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh

LB – Chandler Jones, Luke Kuechly, Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Bobby Wagner, Patrick Willis

CB – Patrick Peterson, Darrelle Revis, Richard Sherman

S – Eric Berry, Earl Thomas, Eric Weddle

DB – Chris Harris, Tyrann Mathieu

SPECIAL TEAMS

P – Johnny Hekker, Shane Lechler

K – Stephen Gostkowski, Justin Tucker

PR – Tyreek Hill, Darren Sproles

KR – Devin Hester, Cordarrelle Patterson

COACHES

Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll

With Brady, Gronkowski, Revis, Brown and Belichick all worthy of the Hall of Fame when they are eligible, it comes at no surprise that five of the greatest players to ever play their respective positions and the greatest head coach of all-time made the All-Decade team. Mankins dominated at left guard in New England for nine seasons, and Jones and Patterson continue to dominate as an edge rusher and returner, respectively. Gostkowski was selected at no surprise as well, as he is 5th all-time in field goal percentage and played a prominent role in the three Super Bowls New England has one over the past 10 years.