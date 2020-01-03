3 Patriots Selected to AP NFL All-Pro Team

The Associated Press announced their NFL All-Pro team Friday afternoon, a team which consists of three New England Patriots players: Stephon Gilmore, Matthew Slater and Joe Thuney. Gilmore was a unanimous selection by the AP panel. Slater earned first-team honors as well, and Thuney was named to the second-team.

This is the second year in a row that Gilmore has been selected to the first-team, but it's the first time he's been voted unanimously. The Patriots' cornerback and Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas were the only players to be selected unanimously this year. This is the 5th time Slater has been selected as an All-Pro, and the first time that Thuney has been selected to the team.

Gilmore was the best defensive back in the NFL this season, being tied for the league-lead in interceptions (6) and leading the league in passes defended (20). He was able to shut down some of the best wide receivers the NFL has to offer in 2019, such as DeAndre Hopkins, Juju Smith-Schuster, Odell Beckham Jr., Amari Cooper and Tyreek Hill.

Slater did his damage on special teams, as usual. His ability to down the ball consistently in punt coverage inside the opponent's red zone, make plays (two blocked punts and one touchdown), and be the first to the ball carrier on any special teams unit is why New England's captain continues to be one of the league's special teams standouts at 34 years of age.

Thuney is one of the NFL best offensive guards this season, and certainly the best in the Patriots' offensive line. His consistently in the run and pass game have helped keep a shaky offensive line in New England in-tact. The fact he didn't make the NFL's Pro Bowl this season is a travesty, but his nod onto the All-Pro team does him justice.

Julian Edelman, Devin McCourty, Jonathan Jones, J.C. Jackson, Dont’a Hightower, Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy and Nate Ebner all received All-Pro votes by the AP panel, but did not receive enough to make the cut.