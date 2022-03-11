A ‘Chark’ in New England Waters?Patriots Would Be Smart to Consider Signing WR D.J. Chark

With the commencement of the 2022 NFL free agency period about to begin in the NFL, the New England Patriots are among the teams most closely linked to rumors surrounding the wide receiver position. While top-shelf talent such as Amari Cooper and Allen Robinson are the hot topics among the fan base, one name that is generating a bit of buzz throughout the region is Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver, and soon-to-be-free agent, D.J. Chark.

According to a recent report from CLNS Media’s Evan Lazar, Chark is among the wideouts expected to catch the Patriots eye in the coming week. When healthy, the LSU product can be a dynamic player at the position. However, his recent injury history has limited his production, and thus may allow his services to be had for a reasonable price.

Will that be enough to earn him a spot on the Pats 2022 roster?

Let’s take a look.

At 25 years of age, Chark certainly fits the Pats perceived need to continue an infusion of youth to their corps of wide receivers. When he is at his best, Chark is an explosive playmaker on the outside. It is certainly no secret that New England has lacked a formidable outside presence in recent years, and Chark would fit the bill nicely.

If size and speed are what you crave, Chark just might be your guy. Standing at 6-foot-4, he clearly has the height to be a matchup problem with any of the league’s opposing defensive backs. However, his speed is an even more impressive trait which can make him a formidable contributor on the outside. Officially recorded as having run the 40-yard dash in 4.34 [during his Combine appearance in 2018], he is capable of winning his battles with pure quickness. More impressively, he uses his speed intelligently, creating separation from his defenders.

While size and speed have seem to have eluded the Pats arsenal of wide receivers in recent years, they still place a premium on precise route running, as well as the ability to operate in space. Once again, Chark checks the boxes. During his time in Jacksonville, he has shown a keen awareness of space, primarily against zone defense where he has looked particularly comfortable. While route running was considered an area in which he required improvement during his collegiate career, his solid footwork has given him the chance to improve his skills in that regard.

So far, Chark’s athletic prowess and versatility sound like the perfect antidote to what has been ailing the Pats’ woes at wideout.

Time to spin the wheel and make the deal, right?

Not so fast…

While Chark would contribute a tremendous amount of athletic upside to New England’s offense, his injury history and decline in production over the last two seasons have to be a cause of concern for the Pats’ heading into free agency. Since his career-year in 2019, a season in which the former LSU Tiger caught 73 passes for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns, Chark’s numbers have notably dipped. Injury limited him to playing in 13 total games. As a result, he finished the season with 53 receptions for 706 yards and five scoring grabs.

Most recently, Chark suffered a fractured ankle during the Jaguars’ 23-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals September 30th, thus ending his season. In just four games, he finished 2021 with seven catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

Since entering the league in 2018, Chark missed a total of 22 games. As a result, the Jaguars, Patriots and any other interested parties will take that fact under advisement. His health and ability to recover from his ankle injury will be a heavily-weighted factor in his marketability during this free agency cycle, as well as his asking price. At present, Patriots’ salary cap expert Miguel Benzan projects the team to be operating with $10,205,945 in available cap space. While it is certainly possible for New England to clear sufficient salary cap room to accommodate a deal for the talented wideout, New England’s financial status will likely deter them from entering a bidding war for his services. This point becomes even more probable, considering the amount of alternative options available through free agency, as well as the depth at the receiver position in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

Still, for those concerned about Chark’s health heading into 2022, there is cause for optimism.

Earlier this week, photos of him working out with Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence began to circulate throughout social media, leading to speculation about his intent to potentially re-sign with the team in the coming days. However, current indications are that Chark will at least test free agency, making a migration to Patriots a possibility.

While this is promising for Chark, as well his potential suitors, the Patriots will probably approach his market with interest, but caution. New England will be intrigued by his ability. Yet, they must pursue him at a reasonable cost. Adding Chark would give the team an outside receiver who could stretch the field and provide big-play opportunities on play-action passes. He not only has all the tools, but he uses them effectively — possessing the ability to adjust and make a play on any type of pass.

His injury status will be a consideration, and rightfully so.

However, if the price is right, D.J. Chark might be a welcomed addition in Foxboro, with the chance to turn some heads in a Patriots uniform…literally and figuratively.