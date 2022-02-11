A Sportsman and a Gentleman: Patriots Captain Matthew Slater Wins 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The Patriots special teams ace award for the first time after being a finalist for the third consecutive season and fourth time overall.

Sometimes, the nice guy finishes first.

New England Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater was named the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner at Thursday evening’s NFL Honors ceremony.

It marked Slater’s first win of the prestigious award, after being a finalist for the third consecutive season and fourth time overall. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

The award, named after the late Pittsburgh Steelers owner, has been handed out annually since 2014 to a player “who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.”

As an eleven-time team captain, Slater is one of the Patriots’ most revered leaders. He is also one of the NFL’s most respected players, both on and off the field. Slater is a 14-year NFL veteran. Having played his entire career with the Patriots. He originally joined the team as a fifth-round draft selection (153rd overall) in the 2008 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He has played in 206 career regular season games with three starts and 25 postseason contests with one start. Slater has earned ten Pro Bowl nods as a special teamer, the most special teams’ Pro Bowl honors in NFL history.

This season, Slater was also selected to his fifth All-Pro squad, as the special teams selection on the Second Team. He was chosen for the first team in 2016 and 2019, and made the second team in 2017 and 2020. The 36-year-old appeared in all 17 of New England’s regular season games, logging 11 combined special teams tackles, second on the team behind only Cody Davis’ 15.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft was among the first to publicly congratulate Slater on his award, issuing the following statement via the Patriots Media Relations team:

“As a 10-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time Super Bowl Champion, Matthew is already recognized as the most accomplished special teams performer in NFL history. He is an even better person. He is a man of tremendous faith whose character shines bright. His leadership, on and off the field, has earned him the respect and admiration of his coaches and teammates, who have voted him as their team captain for the past 11 years. In my opinion, there is no player more deserving of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship award than Matthew Slater. He is a tremendous ambassador for the New England Patriots and the National Football League.”

Slater was joined on the list of 2021 nominees by two of his former Patriots’ teammates; Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks and Miami Dolphins defensive back Jason McCourty.

The full list of finalists also included:

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

LB Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DE Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

FB Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

WR Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

The eight finalists were chosen by vote from a panel of four former players, including ex-Patriots’ running back Curtis Martin. Following the vote, the decision was handed over to the players. Each team’s body of players voted as one, with teams unable to vote for their own candidates. Slater’s election is yet another example of the well-deserved respect and reverence he has earned throughout the NFL.