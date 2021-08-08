Re-Charged: Phillips, Henry Excited to Be Reunited with Patriots

The former Chargers teammates continue to push each other towards success in 2021 with New England.

From 2016-2019, New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips and tight end Hunter Henry were west coast teammates. They each played key roles for the Los Angeles (née San Diego) Chargers; Henry on offense and Phillips on defense and special teams. Though they seldom shared the field on game day, the pair developed quite the relationship on the practice field. Phillips and Henry often aligned on opposite sides, each viewing the other as the ultimate test in winning their assignments.

As the old saying goes, history tends to repeat itself. Phillips and Henry once again find themselves battling on the practice fields. However, this time, it is on the east coast, in Foxboro, Massachusetts, as members of the Patriots.

Phillips arrived in New England via free agency in 2020, after having spent six seasons with the Chargers. Known primarily for his special teams prowess (Phillips earned First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors as a special teamer in 2018), the former Charger proved to be one the team’s most reliable and versatile defenders. In the absence of defensive stalwarts Patrick Chung and Dont’a Hightower (each having opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19), he finished the season with 109 total tackles and two interceptions.

Hunter Henry’s journey to New England is remarkably similar to that of his former teammate and practice rival. A former second-round draft pick by the Chargers in 2016, the now 26-year-old spent five-seasons with the organization. During that time, Henry has become a star at his position. In fact, some may make the argument that his star is still on the rise. While with the Bolts, Henry compiled 196 career receptions, for 2322 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Still, Phillips’ greatest asset remains his versatility. Last season, he settled into the ‘Star’ role in the Pats defense. As such, he was primarily used as a hybrid box safety, capable of playing outside linebacker in most 4-3 schemes. However, he was far from limited to that role. According to Pro Football Focus, Phillips took 473 snaps at box safety, 163 along the defensive line, 62 at slot corner and 20 outside-wide.

On the offensive side of the ball, Henry has also been praised for his versatility. He is most productive when playing the traditional “Y” role, accentuating his route running skills, as well as his ability to box out. He has also proven himself a strong blocker and reliable pass catcher. Much like Phillips, Henry has the ability to align in most roles on the field. In 2020 with Los Angeles, he took 456 snaps inline, 334 in the slot and 106 out-wide (stats via Pro Football Focus.)

Now that the pair has reunited in New England, both Phillips and Henry realize that their respective wide-ranging skill sets provide the best possible challenge for each other. During training camp, the longtime teammates have rekindled their competitive matchups. While Henry has notched his share of receptions, Phillips has several pass breakups, as well as an interception in the endzone.

Despite having the slight edge in their camp competition to date, Phillips has been effusive in his praise for Henry. In fact, he has nicknamed the Pats new tight end ‘The Beast,’ noting that each time the duo face off, “it’s a war.”

“He (Henry) is a guy that just works hard.” Phillips recently told reporters. “He talks about the New England Way. That’s him. He’s going to come in, do his job, he’s never going to complain about anything, and he’s gonna ball.”

While continuously moved by his work ethic, Phillips has been most impressed with the growth Henry has shown on the field since they last faced each other in practice with the Chargers.

“He’s added to his repertoire.” Phillips said following Friday evening’s practice. “We picked up where we left off. We battled (while) with the Chargers, and then I left. He gets progressively better and comes here. It’s just like a battle and we’re both competitive and we both want to win. So, it's just fun going against him.”

Accordingly, the laudation between the two is not one-sided. Henry realizes that there may be no one better to pace his initiation into the Patriots system than Phillips. In fact, when the pair first took the field together in New England, Henry motioned for Phillips to guard him.

“I have been going against AP (Phillips) for a long time, dating back to the Chargers days in camp, too,” said Henry. “He’s a tremendous football player. Super smart. It’s fun. It was fun to see a familiar face. We battled all spring. We will continue to battle throughout the summer and training camp.”

With each expected to be a key contributor at their respective positions, Adrian Phillips and Hunter Henry will continue to push each other to their best. While they are excited to compete against each other, the pair is grateful to once again be on the same side. With the start of the 2021 season just over a month away, both Henry and Phillips remain determined to make this season a memorable one in Foxboro.

