Jake Bailey, Gunner Olszewski, Matthew Slater Named To AP’s All-Pro Team

Olszewski and Bailey just wrapped up their second season in the NFL
The Associated Press has released their All-Pro squad for the 2020 season, which includes three New England Patriots players. Gunner Olszewski and punter Jake Bailey earned first-team honors, and Matthew Slater earned second-team honors. 

This is the first time that either Olszewski or Bailey has been selected as an All-Pro since entering the league in 2019. 

Bailey has been incredible since the start of his NFL career. This season, he averaged 45.6 net yards per punt, which is the second best in NFL history. He also had 39 punts inside the 20 this season, which is tied for most in the league. 

Olszewski has carved a role out for himself as an electric returner in New England. His 17.3 yards per return average is second best in the NFL since 1970 (minimum of 20 returns). 

This is the third time that Matthew Slater has been named an All-Pro in his career. 

