And Then There Was One — Patriots Officially Down Four Offensive Linemen vs. Texans

Team captain David Andrews will be the only designated starter taking snaps along the Patriots offensive line on Sunday vs. the Texans.

The New England Patriots have a protection problem in Houston.

Despite some lingering optimism to the contrary, the Patriots will enter their Week Five matchup with only one regular starter (center David Andrews) in the lineup. With right tackle Trent Brown (calf) and right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) already declared ‘out’ for Sunday’s matchup with the Houston Texans, the Pats failed to activate left guard Michael Onwenu or left tackle Isaiah Wynn from COVID/reserve. As a result, both players are officially out of action for Week Five.

In addition, New England has placed Brown on injured reserve, meaning that he will miss a minimum of three games. The 28-year-old had not practiced all week, indicating that he had suffered a setback while tending to his calf injury. Brown has not played since leaving New England’s Week One matchup with the Miami Dolphins early in the first quarter.

As a result, the Patriots have elevated (standard) offensive linemen Alex Redmond and rookie Will Sherman from the practice quad. They were also granted two COVID roster replacements, which went to offensive lineman James Feretz and defensive back Myles Bryant.

What Does It Mean?

While reserve linemen Justin Herron and Yasir Durant will likely continue their platoon at right tackle, the right guard position is a bit tougher to read. Veteran lineman Alex Redmond is likely to get the nod at right guard, though James Ferentz, or rookie Will Sherman could be options there as well. Yodny Cajuste could finally see some regular season snaps at left tackle. With Herron able to swing as both sides of the tackle position, the Pats could opt for him at the position, as well. If Herron gets the start at left tackle, Durant would likely get the start at right tackle, with Ferentz seeing notable time at right guard. Aside from Andrews, the only sure bet for Sunday is Ted Karras as the most-likely choice at left guard.

The Pats and Texans will face off this Sunday, October 10 at 1:00pm at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.