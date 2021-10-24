Annihilation of Aviation: Patriots Dismantle Jets 54-13

New England shows no mercy to their AFC-East Divisional rival, as they improve to 3-4 on the 2021 season.

The New England Patriots offense entered Week Seven of the 2021 NFL season, under close scrutiny. From conservative play-calling to inconsistent execution, fans and media alike began to wonder whether this iteration of the Patriots were capable of putting points on the board.

On Sunday, they put those questions to rest. Quarterback Mac Jones completed 24 of 36 passes, compiling 307 yards with two touchdowns. Running backs Damien Harris and J.J. Taylor would contribute two touchdown runs, each as the Pats pummeled the New York Jets 54-13 at Gillette Stadium in Week Seven. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left the game in the first half with a knee injury, giving way to backup Mike White who would finish the game for New York. The win moves the Patriots to 3-4 on the season.

First Half Highlights

The Patriots lit the Gillette Stadium scoreboard first on Sunday. Bolstered by a 32-yard opening kickoff return by Gunner Olszewski, Mac Jones led the Pats on a four-play, 65-yard drive, which featured a heavy dose of tight end Jonnu Smith. The Patriots went to Smith on three straight plays, including a 28-yard screen pass that set up the score. At first-and-ten from the Jets 25, Jones opted for the backward pass to receiver Kendrick Bourne. Bourne would toss the 25-yard pass to fellow receiver Nelson Agholor for the touchdown. Early trickery led to a New England treat on their opening drive,

Patriots 7, Jets 0

Lining up in the slot on third down (in place of the injured Jonathan Jones), cornerback Myles Bryant earned his first NFL sack on Zach Wilson, forcing a defensive three-and-out. The Pats scored on consecutive drives, thanks largely in part to the running of Damien Harris. New England marches 53 yards on seven plays, with each yard coming on Harris’ rushes. After nearly taking a 32-yard run to the endzone, Harris would eventually push the ball beyond the goal line from the one yard-line.

Patriots 14, Jets 0

Following Jets’ kicker Matt Ammendola’s miss of a 48-yard field goal attempt, Jones led the New England offense 41-yards on eight plays, culminating in a 39yard field goal by Nick Folk. It was Folk’s 300th career-field goal, making him the 35th kicker in NFL history to reach that feat.

Patriots 17, Jets 0

New York’s first points of the game would come with a steep price. At first-and ten from the New England 48 yard-line, Wilson attempted a deep connection to receiver Keelan Cole, resulting in a defensive-pass-interference call against the Pats. However, Wilson suffered a knee injury on the play, which would remove him from the game. Jets’ backup Mike White, who had never taken a regular-season NFL snap prior to Sunday, would cap a six-play, 69-yard drive with a three yard touchdown pass to receiver Corey Davis.

Patriots 17, Jets 7

The Patriots would answer the Jets’ scoring drive with one of their own. Jones engineered a twelve-play, 75-yard drive, taking over five minutes off the game clock. With the Jets’ sending a heavy blitz, Jones countered it with a swing pass to an uncovered Brandon Bolden, who found the end zone on a 15-yard reception.

Patriots 24, Jets 7

While the Pats were heavily criticized for their conservative approach to the end of first half in Week Six against the Cowboys, they made sure no such admonition would be possible on Sunday. Jones and the Patriots would travel 72-yards on eleven plays, inside the final two minutes of the half. The drive would feature another failed attempt at trickery (with Jones and Bolden attempting the double pass), as well and a successful fourth-down conversion at the Jets 35-yard line. Jones found tight end Hunter Henry for the touchdown, making it the fourth straight game in which Henry would find the endzone.

At the half…Patriots 31, Jets 7

Second Half Highlights:

With Wilson officially being ruled ‘out’ for the remainder of the game with a knee injury, the Jets’ would find the endzone first in the second half. Mike White led New York on a seven-play, 77-yard drive. Rookie receiver Elijah Moore took the snap for the end around, showcasing both speed and elusiveness on a 19-yard trip to the goal. It was Moore’s first NFL touchdown. The Jets would attempt a two-point conversion, but would be stacked up at the line. Still, New York added six to open the third quarter.

Patriots 31, Jets 13

New England responded to the Jets scoring drive, with a nine-play, 43-yard drive; culminating in three points. Following the first sack of the day on Jones, Nick Folk connected on a 50-yard field goal, giving the Patriots a 21-point lead.

Patriots 34, Jets 13

Still, the Patriots were not done scoring touchdowns. Taking over in Jets’ territory (thanks to a J.C. Jackson interception of Mike White) Jones and the Pats reached the end zone on just five plays; including a 22-yard strike from New England’s rookie quarterback to Henry. Damien Harris would move over 100 yards rushing for the second straight week, taking it into the endzone for his second touchdown of the day

Patriots 41, Jets 13

The Pats continued their rout of the Jets on a four-play, 53-yard scoring drive. Jones connected on a 46-yard deep strike to Kendrick Bourne, which nearly went the distance. Jones would hand the ball to running back J.J. Taylor for the one-yard rus, giving the Arizona product his first NFL Touchdown.

Patriots 47, Jets 13

New England would finish the day over the half-century mark in points-scored. With Jones now resting, backup quarterback Brian Hoyer led the Patriots 78 yards on nine plays, highlighted by a 29-yard catch and run from fullback Jakob Johnson, and a 28-yard jump catch from receiver N’Keal Harry. Taylor would take Hoyer’s handoff over the goal line, for his second touchdown of the day. Following a Jets fumble on the ensuing drive, running the time left on the clock was all that remained on the field in Foxboro.

FINAL: Patriots 54, Jets 13

Injury Watch:

The Patriots have an extensive list of players who exited Sunday’s game with injuries at various points throughout the game. S Devin McCourty (Abdomen), DT Carl Davis (wrist), TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder), LB Harvey Langi (knee), OG Shaq Mason (abdomen) all will be closely monitored throughout the week ahead.

Next Up:

The Patriots travel west to the ‘City of Angels’ for a Halloweeen-date with quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Sunday’s Week Eight matchup will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California at 4:05pm ET.