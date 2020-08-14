SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Bill Belichick Gives Evaluation of Cam Newton After Phase 1 of Training Camp

Sam Connon

For the better part of 20 years, Bill Belichick had Tom Brady as his quarterback.

The battle for the title of Brady’s successor is now underway, and Cam Newton has earned some praise from his new head coach after one week of camp.

“Cam’s a hard-working kid, he really is,” Belichick said during a press conference Friday.

Belichick’s compliments were certainly brief, but he extended his praises to the rest of the quarterback room – Brian Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Lewerke.

“Certainly for all the quarterbacks at that position, those guys have been locked in,” Belichick said. “Everybody has a lot of confidence in what they’re able to do and the information they have to give to the team.”

Every player on the roster has had the shared issue of limited time with team personnel, as not everyone got the chance to run drills with Newton in Los Angeles in July. Belichick said losing that hands-on time with his players won’t create a competitive disparity, however, since it’s the same situation for every team.

When asked about how the quartet of quarterbacks fighting for a roster spot has dealt with that unique challenge, Belichick said they have made the most of it.

“Whatever time we have is the same amount of time everybody else has, and vice versa,” Belichick said. “For all positions – it doesn’t really matter which position you’re talking about – the pre-snap, line-of-scrimmage and initial assignment, we’ve had an opportunity to go over that extensively and I feel pretty good about where we are there.”

The post-snap executions and fundamentals are still up in the air, Belichick said, but if any of the quarterbacks on the Patriots’ roster have experience with that, it’s Newton.

Only one Patriot has an MVP award on a shelf at home, and only one has been a regular starter for the last decade. But one week into his Patriots career, Cam Newton still remains in the thick of a quarterback battle.

In the month between now and New England’s season-opener against the Miami Dolphins, Newton will have to prove himself as more than “a hard-working kid” in order to secure a win in that battle.

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
Sam Minton
Sam Minton

It’s good to see that Cam and Bill are getting along

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bill Belichick: Rookies Are in 'Turbulent Water'

Despite there being large roles for many of the Patriots rookies this year, expectations should be limited given the odd circumstances due to COVID-19.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Report: RB Lamar Miller to Begin Patriots Stint on Active/PUP

Miller is coming off a torn ACL that sidelined him for the 2019 season.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Connon

Why Troy Brown Is a Great Mentor for Patriots' Running Backs

Brown's experience as a wide receiver can translate well to him coaching New England's running backs.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Connon

Damiere Byrd Confident Cam Newton Can 'Adapt' to Patriots Offense If Need Be

Byrd spent three seasons in Carolina with Newton.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Connon

Report: Patriots Cut Undrafted Rookie DE Nick Coe

Coe played his college ball at Auburn.

Devon Clements

Despite Uphill Battle, Shaq Mason Is Ready For Patriots O-Line to Bounce Back

Shaq Mason discusses the importance of getting back out on the field so that the Patriots offensive line can build and improve from last year's performance.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Connon

Report: Patriots Rookie Center Dustin Woodard Is Retiring

His decision to retire is reportedly not COVID-19 related.

Devon Clements

Patriots Won't Sign TE Jordan Leggett; Will They Enter Camp Under 80?

The tight end position could be left in the hands of rookies this season if the team does not pursue a veteran free agent.

Sarah Jacobs

by

Sam Minton

Lamar Miller's Presence Means 2020 is Make-or-Break Year For Sony Michel

Lamar Miller's presence on the roster could mean that Sony Michel's days in New England are numbered.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Patriots Sign Center Tyler Gauthier

Gauthier was signed by the Patriots as an undrafted rookie in 2019.

Devon Clements