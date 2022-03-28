Belichick: Patriots are “Looking Ahead to This Year” and More From the NFL Annual Meeting

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick met with the media for the first time this offseason to address a number of topics.

Now, we are really ‘on to 2022.’

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL’s Annual League Meeting is being held this week at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida.

Over the next few days, NFL team owners and top decision makers will meet to discuss a myriad of topics from rule changes to finances, and all subjects in between. Both team owner and CEO Robert Kraft, and team President, Jonathan Kraft are representing the New England Patriots, along with head coach Bill Belichick.

On Monday, Belichick spoke with reporters for the first time since the beginning of the new league year on March 16.

Here are some of the highlights from the ‘HC of the NEP’s’ meet with the media:

On the status of the Patriots offensive coaching staff:

Belichick expressed his satisfaction with his offensive coaches. He specifically mentioned Joe Judge, Matt Patricia, Nick Caley and Troy Brown when asked about who would be replacing Josh McDaniels. Despite the prevailing popular opinions on both Patricia and Judge being inexperienced when coaching offense, Belichick added “a good coach is a good coach,” while indicating that both Patricia and Judge would have notable roles in the team’s offensive staff in 2022.

He added that the Patriots are unlikely to hire any more coaches, at this time. However, he also would not rule that out any hidings in the future.

“I think our staff is complete,” Belichick said. “I wouldn’t rule anything out, but I don’t think we necessarily would hire anybody else. But we’ll evaluate every situation as it comes.”

On whether there will be a dedicated offensive and/or defensive coordinator:

While stating that each coach will have a ‘defined’ role, Belichick all but confirmed that the Patriots will not be naming either an offensive or defensive coordinator, stating: "I'm not big on titles."

On who will be calling offensive plays:

"We won’t be calling any for a while."

On his thoughts regarding former offensive coordinator and new Las Vegas Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels:

"Other than [when he coaches] against us, I hope he does well. I'm sure he will do well."

On the difference between the team’s approach to free agency this year, as opposed to last:

Belichick indicated that the success of this year’s roster building endeavors will be determined by the performance of the players on the field. While the team has taken a conservative approach to this offseason, he was quick to point out that there the team expects improvement from several of last season’s acquisitions. “We spent a lot of money last year [2021]. Those guys are all young. They’re under contract. Hopefully, they will step up,” Belichick said.

On who will be working with Mac Jones:

With both McDaniels, and former assistant quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree now in Las Vegas, many have speculated whether Jones’ development would be adversely affected. However, Belichick indicated that he would be playing a major role in coaching the young quarterback this season: “It’s important that all our players get good coaching, and we plan on doing that,” Belichick said. “I'm sure I'll work with him like I have before. Matt (Patricia). Joe (Judge) too.”

On the return of Trent Brown and his performance in 2021:

Belichick expressed his pleasure regarding Brown’s return, adding that he is hopeful for the starting right tackle to have a healthy season in 2022. "He played well when he played. He missed half the season."

On the value of special teams captain Matthew Slater:

Belichick offered some of the highest praise to Slater, comparing his leadership, work ethic and positional value to that of Tom Brady [to offense] and Lawrence Taylor [to defense]. Belichick express his gratitude in having been able to coach all three players. By mentioning Slater in this category, it is certainly no secret that the Patriots head coach holds him in the highest regard.