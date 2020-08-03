Bill Belichick Expects to Be Roasted by Patriots Players for Subway Ad

With some of his free time this offseason Bill Belichick decided to participate in a Subway advertisement. This was evident when photos began surfacing on social media a couple weeks back of Belichick on set of the commercial shoot in Branford, MA.

Although the New England Patriots head coach couldn't quite distinguish what sandwich the company gave him to chew on during the commercial (he called it a "Super-Duper"), he did take a couple minutes during his video conference on Friday to talk about the shoot and why he chose to do it.

"I think we mentioned it on the BBF [Bill Belichick Foundation] website, but it's kind of a difficult environment to raise funds now for charities, foundations and so forth for a number of reasons," Belichick said. "This is an opportunity to spend a day to be able to fund the initiatives that we have in the foundation for student-athletes and the various sports programs that are, I would say, in a little tougher shape than maybe what they normally are financially from an opportunity standpoint. Appreciate the opportunity that Subway gave me, gave the foundation and the support that they gave us. Yeah, it was a fun commercial to do. And everybody loves sandwiches, so hopefully they will be OK with it."

Belichick also mentioned that he is preparing to be roasted by Patriots players during this year's rookie showcase for doing the commercial.

"I know I’m going to get killed in the rookie shows on this. I know that’s going to happen, but I’ll just have to swallow it."

Although the players may poke fun at Belichick when given the opportunity, everyone knows what the seven-time Super Bowl winning coach did was for a good cause.